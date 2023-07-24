BDO NI invests in the future with summer internship programme

Aspiring students from around Northern Ireland are benefiting from unrivalled access to the workings of Belfast-based advisory firm BDO Northern Ireland through its Summer Internship Programme.

Three groups of interns will each spend a three-week period at BDO NI familiarising themselves with the business and its clients, whilst discovering more about its culture, principles, and values.

The first group of 11 interns joined the company last month and spent time supporting senior members of the BDO NI team across the organisations’ Tax, Audit and Advisory / Business Management departments. The interns also gained vital practical experience during their time with the company, going above and beyond their normal duties, notably supporting a 90+ group of lower sixth students who took part in the BDO NI Business Insight Programme in June.

The interns offered support and guidance to the students during their preparation and presentation of a case study led challenge as well as offering advice and guidance having gone through similar challenges during their studies.

BDO Northern Ireland

Laura Jackson, partner at BDO NI, said: “BDO NI takes great pride from investing in future talent and our Summer Internship Programme is one way we do this. It provides young people with the skills, and real-life experiences, that will support their academic studies and career development. BDO NI is always looking to identify ways it can help grow, develop, and nurture young people.

Commenting on the first group, Laura added, “We want those on the programme to feel fulfilled and we have seen first-hand the commitment of the interns, they want responsibility and are prepared to go above and beyond to maximise their time with BDO NI and learn as much as they can.”

One of those selected to participate in the programme was James, who described how he had been given a “valuable insight into the audit department” and found his mentors “very helpful”. Nnenna spent time in the same department and thanked its staff for making her feel “very welcome”.

Fellow programme intern John added, “I want to thank everyone at BDO NI for the opportunities I have had – it has been an amazing experience. I wasn’t sure what to expect from this internship, but I got more out of it than I could have ever imagined. Meeting everyone at BDO NI and getting hands on with accounting work has been brilliant.”

The second and third group of interns will join BDO NI in early-July and early August respectively.