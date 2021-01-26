Academic Writing in 2021: What’s New?

The concept of academic writing is broad and all-encompassing. It relates to many fields, from scientific writing by scientists reporting their research findings to student homework and projects. Thus, it commonly means anything from a short school essay to a huge PhD manuscript on neuroscience when you refer to academic writing.

As 2021 has entered the scene, millions of people engaged in academic writing in this or that way are interested to know what’s new in the area. Here is a quick review of the innovations in the field.

Writing Gets Closer to Everyone

Writing is an essential skill that people need to advance in their studies. If you can’t put your ideas to paper and explain yourself in writing, you’ll hardly get to college or find a good job. Thus, no matter how basic the writing skill seems, not all people worldwide have access to high-quality education to learn consistent, persuasive writing.

Volunteer educational organizations and NGOs have been actively working to make writing accessible to everyone, launching literacy projects in the third-world countries to help underperforming states achieve basic literacy levels. This year, many initiatives are continued in poor Asian countries, such as Indonesia, and a variety of African states struggling to attain minimal literacy standards.

New Writing Genres

First of all, writing is a cultural artifact, so it evolves together with the global community. Today, the youth culture is very different from the one that existed one-two decades ago. Thus, writing becomes more informal, more hypertextual to combine video, image, and text, and much more interactive. Those who wish to earn on writing or impact today’s audience should take these peculiarities in mind to deliver texts resonating with the readers.

Writing Myths Get Busted

The central writing myth that students learn early at school is that writing is hard. Only the privileged can do it well. So, people spend years, if not decades, to hone their writing skills, and often in vain.

Is writing that hard and non-accessible? In the 21st century, this writing myth gradually loses its meaning, mostly with technological advances. For example, if you are not sure how to capitalize your titles, you can use dozens of websites that will do it for you. If you are unsure about outlining, you can quickly get a good sample of a 5-paragraph essay outline from trusted sources.

The growing publicity and accessibility relate to all sorts of writing. Students can find answers to all questions on Google, with assistance on every stage of writing an essay or research paper available just one click away. Anti-plagiarism checkers are also getting more commonplace, helping students avoid plagiarism fines if they are not good at paraphrasing.

High Academic Performance Becomes More Accessible

As it was clarified above, writing is no longer a privilege of the few highly educated people. Everyone can voice their opinions and share their ideas via personal blogs, online journals, and forums. Thus, writing is not an exclusive privilege but a virtue that people with access to technology have.

A notable change has also occurred in the area of academic writing in education. Even people with poor writing skills and an absolute lack of understanding of how good writing is done can advance in studies. This can be achieved with the help of academic assistants and consultants ready to wrap your theoretical ideas into consistent, useful phrases.

Even if you’re absolutely short of time and cannot complete your manuscript on your own, it should not be a barrier to your degree and the continuation of your academic career. Now postgraduate students who wish to advance their careers can use a custom dissertation writing service to get professional assistance with their manuscripts. Research may be theirs, as well as innovative research ideas; the only thing that an academic assistant does is helping to turn those ideas, figures, and numbers into words that a committee will approve.

The Value of Academic Writing Grows

Despite the growing accessibility of writing, its value is far from diminishing. Writing is everywhere, and to be successful, you either need to learn to write well or find a competent assistant who will help you finalize the writing.

Content continues to be king, with the power of SEO and content marketing pushing numerous businesses to unseen heights. Blogging has become a new career yielding high returns, while books continue flourishing as a massive industry with billions of active readers and clients. Thus, even with the boom of video and audio content, writing is here to stay. So, to succeed in this world, you’d better make friends with writing.

These were the main innovations and trends in academic writing to watch in 2021. Writing is done for education, business reporting, scientific advancement sharing, entertainment, communication, and many other purposes are to come. Stay tuned not to miss new writing challenges and opportunities!