5 Mistakes You Don’t Want To Make After a Workplace Injury

Getting injured at work can be devastating, both professionally and personally. If you have suffered a workplace injury, what you do in the days and weeks afterward can have far-reaching consequences. Avoiding these common mistakes after a workplace injury are vital to ensuring you get the help you deserve.

1. Not Reporting the Accident Immediately

The most common mistake that people make after an injury is not reporting it immediately. An injury may not seem serious at first, but there may be internal damage that is not apparent at the time of the accident. In addition, in some states, you have a limited amount of time to report an injury on the job.

When you are injured at work, be sure to report it to a superior and have a written report filed that details exactly what happened. Take pictures if possible, and get witness statements while memories are still fresh. Employers often dispute workplace injury claims, so it pays to gather as much information as possible to bolster your case as soon as the accident happens.

2. Not Reporting Previous Injuries

The employer’s insurance company is looking for reasons not to pay the claim. This means that you must be 100% transparent when it comes to your medical history and the facts of the current accident. Even if your previous injury was not related to the current incident, it is important to include it in your health history with your doctor.

If there is an inquiry and the employer’s insurance company finds out about your previous injuries, they will claim that your current injury is a pre-existing condition and deny your claim.

3. Not Reporting All Injuries

If you slip and fall and hurt your back, but feel a slight pain in your wrist, disclose that as well. It may seem unrelated, but you don’t want to find out later that it was somehow connected to the accident. If you fail to report this secondary injury then try to bring it up later, it will appear as though you are trying to defraud the worker’s compensation board.

In addition to the main injury, it is important to report any peripheral symptoms as well. These include nausea, dizziness, fatigue, flu-like symptoms, or blurred vision. These symptoms are common after a head injury and can be vital to your case.

4. Failing to Return to Work When You’re Able

Go back to work as soon as you are able, keeping your recovery in mind. If you have to return to the job at a lower wage than before your accident, return anyway.

Failing to return to work when you are able to is considered a voluntary refusal of income, and can be held against you in your worker’s compensation claim. The employer’s insurance company will refuse to pay you lost wages if you choose not to work when you are able.

5. Representing Yourself

Even if your case seems open and shut, it is best to have an attorney to represent you in your case if you don’t fully understand what workers’ compensation means. Your employer will have a team of attorneys who will have years of knowledge and experience on their side, and this will work against you. There are dozens of legal loopholes that the employer’s legal team can exploit and you may end up losing your case.

Find an experienced team of attorneys who have years of experience working with workplace injury victims. Your lawyer should understand the inner workings of the system, and treat your case with the dignity and respect it deserves. They can handle your situation even if you have already started working on your case on your own. Many lawyers even offer a free consultation.