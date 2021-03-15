6 Factors to Consider When Making Investment Decisions

Investing is putting your money to better use by assigning it into assets so it will eventually generate profits. There are different types of investments to consider like fixed-term deposit, savings accounts, stock market shares and much more. Before you make an investment decision, be sure to take these factors into consideration.

1. Return on Investment (ROI)

ROI refers to a performance measure that assesses the profitability or efficiency of your investment. It provides you a clearer picture of the amount of return you generate from your investment. It is calculated by dividing the benefit of your investment by the cost of the investment. The result is also expressed in a form of a ratio or a percentage.

In any type of investment, ROI is an important metric to remember because of its simplicity and versatility. There are factors to take into consideration when determining whether or not you have a good ROI. These factors are your risk tolerance and the time required for your investment to generate returns.

If the investment you made takes longer to generate a return, the ROI needs to be higher.

2. Risk

All investments entail risk or the degree of potential financial loss or uncertainty when making an investment decision. There are different risks involved depending on the investment you made especially when it comes to stock. These differences will be identified through your readiness to get the money when needed, the time it takes for your money to grow and the level of safety when investing your money.

There are also different types of risks to keep in mind:

Inflation risk-refers to the general upward movement of prices. With this risk, investors receive a fixed interest rate because inflation reduces your purchasing power.

Volatility risk-It is normal for a company’s stock price to fluctuate up or down even if it is in danger of losing money or failing. There are many factors in which stock price fluctuates such as faulty products or any events like market or political events that the company no longer has control over.

Interest rate risk-Changes in interest rates can seriously affect the bond’s value. Investors will be given their returns plus interest if the bonds have matured. However, if bonds have been sold before it matured, then the returns you will receive will be more or less than the perceived value.

Liquidity Risk-This type of risk refers to the products that incur penalties due to early liquidation or withdrawal. The certificate of deposit is one of the good examples of liquidity risk.

3. Investment Term/Period

Investment term or period refers to the length of time or duration of your investment. The term can affect your ROI. When you make an investment, the investment period can be short, medium or even long term.

Investments held for more than a year are considered long-term investments, while the ones held for less than a year are referred to as short-term investments. The duration in which you should invest will depend on your personal needs, goals and objectives.

4. Taxation

Before you make an investment, you should also know how federal government taxes work. Since investments generate ordinary income, you should know whether or not it is taxable. Ordinary income can be classified into three types: tax-deferred income, tax-exempt income and taxable income.

Taxable income: This is the income that is not tax deferred or tax exempt. If your investments have generated ordinary taxable income, you have to report it on your federal income tax return. It is also important that you keep your income and investments as detailed as possible.

Tax-deferred income: With this type of income, its taxation is postponed within the given period.

Tax-exempt income: This is the income that does not have to lodge payment for state or federal income tax. The exemption depends on the state of issue and the type of investment vehicle.

5. Budget

This factor refers to the amount of capital that you have set aside for your investment. It is important that you budget for unexpected costs. Your budget should be enough for savings, emergencies and investments. You also have the control over the amount of money that you will allocate to your investments.

You do not need a fat bank account to ensure success in your investment. You just need a solid strategy and a clear direction to maximize returns and minimize risks. Making the most of your budget can be done by automating your savings so you can easily monitor the amount of money coming through.

Before you save money, you should also take the time to deal with your debts. Find out about the types of debts you have and how soon you can pay them off. If you have a lot of high-interest debt, be sure to pay off some of them prior to considering making investments.

There is no exact way to predict how much your return on investment is but you can potentially earn a 20% return when you pay off your debt one year early.

6. Investment Planning

Before you plan your investments, you need to choose the safest possible opportunities, but lower returns do not necessarily mean safer investment. You will know which investments work for you by exploring investment opportunities that already have a history of generating good returns. One way you can minimize risks is by dividing investments between different options.

It is also important to take the method of calculating your interest into consideration. You will need to learn how to calculate the profitability index so you will have an idea whether or not you are making good investments.

The Bottom Line

Most people believe that the higher the risk, the greater the rewards. However, if you are in an unfamiliar investment territory, you will still be bound to fail because you are not aware of the risks involved. While it is not easy to make a decision, especially if there are too many choices, knowing these factors can help you stay on the right track.

Keeping yourself informed of all the factors involved in making an investment decision will not only lower the risk but also increase the possibility of generating bigger returns.