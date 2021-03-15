Using Fire Retardant MDF

Fire Rated MDF is precisely engineered to be used in interior dry conditions for non-structural projects. It comes in handy for uses like display boards, wall linings, exhibitions, public structures, etc.

Fire Rated MDF is available in varying thicknesses. Builders can choose from either Euroclass C or C core rating according to European specifications. The Euroclass B carries a fire resistance duration of an hour, while the C class has a fire-resistance duration of half an hour. Those with fire rating below B and C are normally utilized for interior wall apportioning.

What is Fire Retardant MDF

Fire-resistant MDF is a non-bearing panel with enhanced fire resistance properties. The panels are made in adherence to European specifications EN 622-5, where they are categorized as panels for use in general applications in dry conditions.

Fire-rated MDF is prevalently employed in public structures where strict fire guidelines ought to be achieved. They are the best candidates to be utilized in these buildings because they come with enhanced fire-rated properties, specifically their capacity to slow down the spread of fire and not to create burning drops. The standard panels come in red colour, but you can opt for a colour of your liking.

Some of the key characteristics of fire rated MDF include:

Smooth surface

Suitable for surface applications

Low thickness warping and swelling

How Is Fire Retardant MDF Made

The process of making fire rated MDF is not different from that used in making a regular MDF. The main difference is the fire-resistant liquid added to the former to make it fire-resistant. Generally, the primary materials used to make fire retardant MDF are sawdust and wood chips, which are mixed with resin and compressed under extreme temperature and pressure.

The result of this is a thin board. It is this thin panel that is cured with fire-retardant chemicals and then coated with different colours.

Using of Fire Retardant MDF

As we have mentioned before, fire rated MDF is utilized in public spaces that require strict compliance to fire regulations, such as hospitals, schools, churches etc. Other applications include:

Ceilings

Exhibitions

Display boards

Linings for walls

Partitions

Conclusion

If a fire is your primary concern, then you should opt for fire retardant MDF for your applications. You can opt for Euroclass B or C. Each of these offers a different fire resistance duration. However, for standard applications, you can use a common MDF board.