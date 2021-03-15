First aid must-haves for every classroom

You can’t always prevent a horrible situation from happening; however, you can prevent it from worsening. There can arise some uninvited issues where you need to find a way to keep things from escalating. In many of these situations, if some patient is not provided with first aid immediately, their condition will deteriorate. Therefore, it is essential always to be equipped with the tools to stabilise them before the arrival of emergency medical services.

In a classroom where you have numerous students working collectively towards their individual future growth, the administration and the teacher must have a basic first aid kit to control any situation before it worsens. When any kind of injury occurs in any classroom, the teacher is mostly the only mature and learned figure in the room. Therefore, it is expected of them to handle the situation tactfully.

Here are the following first-aid must-haves that every classroom needs:

Anti-allergic medicines

A prevalent cause of these emergencies is a severe allergic reaction. No matter how painful or intense a situation is, keeping an EpiPen handy for your convenience will help you tend to the victim on time.

EpiPen is an adrenaline auto-injector (AAI) specifically made for a serious allergic reaction’s immediate emergency treatment. Some allergic reactions can be simply uncomfortable and result in mild swelling or a rash, yet others can be far more severe.

The symptoms include breathing difficulties, swelling of the tongue, mouth or throat, wheezing, and collapse and unconsciousness. The EpiPen administers a dose of epinephrine to control the symptoms of shock and get the sufferer out of harm’s way.

Adhesive bandages

While the adhesive bandage is responsible for protecting the wound from any kind of fiction, dirt, and bacteria. It increases the healing process of the damage and creates a minor disturbance for the injured. Since the adhesive bandages have antiseptic properties, it accelerates the healing process. Holding the two cut ends of the wounded skin together manages to prevent the wound from getting infected and exacerbate. The classroom should have adhesive bandages in several sizes for it to adapt to different situations and injuries.

Alcohol wipes

There are times when the teacher or any class member should take control of the critical medical situation immediately instead of waiting for some nurse to arrive. Alcohol wipes are convenient because you can apply them to a wound, and most of the damage will be curbed immediately. The alcohol will clean the wound and remove any debris, dirt, and bacteria preventing further trouble.

Antibiotic ointment

Having an antibiotic ointment nearby will always go a long way. It will help you take care of skin infections and prevent them from happening in the future because of inadequate first aid treatment. By applying the antibiotic ointment on the affected area and wound, you will be able to close the cut faster. Antibiotic ointments also have lasting effects. They protect the skin from lasting rashes or burns and reduce the chances of a future infection.

Flashlight

A flashlight is a must for every kind of emergency kit, be it travel or first aid. In case the injured or the affected area is quite dark or small, the flashlight will help you figure out if it has any debris or dirt. It also makes it easier to provide stitches since the area is more visible. It’s also quite helpful in case of a power outage or if you’re out in the open at night when the injury takes place. The flashlight makes sure no problem arises due to a lack of care.

Magnifying glass

Knowing that you can find even the tiny splinter through this makes it a must-have in the first aid kit. It will help you get a clear, magnified appearance of the wound to see everything as it has to be seen. It will help you apply an ointment and clear the debris’s damage better to avoid giving more pain to the injured and tackling the urgent medical situation effectively. The situation gets relatively easier to handle through this advanced tool.

Gauze Pad

In case your student has got some minor burn, cut, or scrape, you can rely on the gauze pads to allow the wound to breathe and heal by giving it sufficient air exposure and space to get better. It will help the skin heal without catching any skin infection, as placing it directly on the wound will absorb the bodily fluids and blood without creating a mess.

Cloth tape

Having suitable medical adhesive tape will be of great use in keeping the gauze, bandage, and other dressing in place to prevent any more harm. Since these cloth tapes are pressure-sensitive, they will keep the ointments in place without adding any pressure on the wound to escalate the healing procedure constructively.

Non-latex gloves

To ensure that bodily fluids do not infect you, you should approach the wound with non-latex gloves. Since bodily fluids might carry diseases, it is advised to protect any kind of contact with the injured to work in a safer and healthier environment.

These are everyday tools that will get you through the most massive and the slightest of emergencies. If you remember to keep these things with you, you won’t ever have to panic every again. Instead, you can jump in and save the day.