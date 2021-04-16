5 ways to make a great first impression at your new job

First impressions count, especially when it comes to something as important as a new job. As the saying goes, you only have one chance at making a good first impression; while this is a nerve-wracking thought being aware of it means you can put your best foot forward and show off how great you are. Here are a few ways you can make a great first impression at your new job and prove that they were right to hire you.

Dress to impress

Your appearance matters when creating that important first impression, so you want to look professional and well put together. Take a look at the dress code and don’t be afraid to enquire about what this is before you start. It’s always best to be prepared, and dress codes vary a lot from business to business. However, you can’t go wrong with a crisp shirt or blouse, tailored black trousers and smart boots.

Go one step further and pick up a pair of smart glasses from Spex4Less, we recommend opting for trendy tortoiseshell, versatile black or gunmetal grey. All of these colours are perfect for an office environment.

Smile and make eye contact

While you don’t want to go around staring at everyone – how off-putting would that be? – you do want to make sure you look friendly and approachable. Make sure to smile and make eye contact when you’re being spoken to or whenever someone glances over. This will not only help you make friends in your new workplace but also appear a little more confident. Confidence is key!

Ask questions

Don’t be afraid to ask for help – no matter how skilled you are, you’ll likely have some questions about how this particular business does things. You don’t want to sit around aimlessly waiting for someone to assist you; not only is this unproductive, but it won’t exactly make a good impression. Be proactive and ask your team for help whenever you need it, listening attentively to any advice they give you. You’ll get the hang of it in no time.

Be positive

Your appearance can only get you so far, it’s your attitude that people will really take notice of. Nobody wants to work with someone who complains all the time, nor do they want someone who is apathetic towards their tasks. Be enthusiastic and positive from the get-go rather than grumbling about every little task. Remember to be friendly with every member of the team no matter how high up they are in the business.

Arrive early

Show that you’re keen to get started rather than rolling up at the last minute by turning up early. While you don’t want to waste your own time by showing up an hour before the office even opens, you should aim to get there 15 minutes early. You want to show that you’re eager to work, learn the ropes and are good at timekeeping. Turning up late is a no-no, as is overextending your lunch break without good reason.

Following these tips is sure to get you off on the right foot, making for a great start in your career. Remember to show up with a smile on your face, be approachable and confident, you’ll be part of the team in no time.