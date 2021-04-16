Still use paper signs and leaflets? Your customers expect more! 

Paper signs and leaflets have been used as marketing tools for many years. Even today, the importance of paper signs and leaflets in marketing cannot be overlooked. But while these marketing tools have not completely become obsolete, it is important for those who are still using them to understand that customers expect more now that we are in the digital age. As such, even if paper signs and leaflets are working for you, you need to understand that the world is changing and customers expect you to be using digital signage. Below are some of the benefits that you can expect by investing in digital signage systems as compared to using paper signs and leaflets.

Reduce Perceived Wait Time

Investing in a digital signage system will ensure that people visiting your business stay engaged, especially if they have to wait in the queues. Whether you want to use it for advertising, streaming news or sports channels, or offering “how it works” tips, a digital signage solution offers a vibrant visual communication option to not only inform but also entertain people visiting your business. This way, you can ensure that they do not get bored as they wait to be served.

Save Paper and Save Money on it

Environment conservation is a subject that businesses cannot ignore. This is because members of the public are now more sensitized on the issues and they want to deal with businesses that are committed to reducing pollution. By replacing paper signs and leaflets with digital signage solutions, you can convince your customers that you care about the environment. This can be explained by the fact that the paper industries heavily rely on trees, and therefore, by minimizing the use of paper in your marketing and business communication, you will be doing your part in preventing deforestation and making the earth a greener place. More than it, you’ll be able to cut regular production and replacement costs linked with the paper signs, because with digital signage software in order to change the ad you will just need to create a design and to send it to all of your screens with a couple of clicks.

Drive Traffic to Your Business

Human beings are naturally drawn to screens. In fact, studies have shown that a majority of shoppers have entered a shop because they saw a digital sign. Therefore, if you are not taking advantage of digital signage, then your business could be failing to get the attention of some potential customers. A lot of businesses have already invested in digital signage, and therefore, if you are not taking it seriously, you will not be able to compete effectively. If you want to continue driving traffic to your business, you need to start replacing paper signs and leaflets with digital signage solutions.

Improve Purchasing Decisions

Studies have shown that providing relevant information at the point of purchase can significantly increase purchasing decisions. For instance, an intelligently placed screen next to a product showing the necessary information about the product could make the difference between buying one or several pieces of that product. For instance, if you are selling clothes, a screen highlighting where their material came from, how they were ethically sourced, and how it feels like wearing them could convince buyers to buy more from your store.

Enhance Digital Presence

These days, a lot of businesses are investing heavily in online digital presence. However, not many have taken the time to think about their in-store digital presence. While having a website and social media accounts is great, it is not enough. You need to find a way of bringing the online experience to your office or store. By investing in digital signage, you will bring online digital happenings to the physical environment. For example, by using a digital screen, you can display your shop’s online activities and content, such as tweets, YouTube videos, and website content, in your physical store to ensure that the physical store does not trail the online one.

The Takeaway

Overall, it is apparent that if you are still using paper signs and leaflets extensively, it is imperative for you to start thinking of investing in digital signage. This is because your customers expect digital signage in your business. Besides, investing in digital signage will help you improve your customer experience by ensuring that they are engaged and entertained as they wait to be served. If you have no idea how it works and where you can start in this regard, you can find a digital signage expert to guide you based on the nature and the specific needs of your business.

source: https://www.lookdigitalsignage.com/what-is-digital-signage