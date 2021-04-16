Defending against online fraud is possible

Practically everyone, nowadays, in our private lives or in our work, is forced to deal with a world that is becoming more and more linked to new processes of digitalisation. All this is happening faster and faster and more and more massively, especially in the last decade, thanks to the widespread diffusion of the web, and above all of mobile technology and the various devices, such as smartphones and tablets, which allow us to be permanently connected, making it possible to access our data not only from the office or our homes, but from anywhere, simply by using a device such as a computer or a mobile phone and an internet connection. This phenomenon has received a decisive impulse for its consolidation over the last year, when the health emergency, which arose from the worldwide spread of Covid 19, forced us to adopt solutions derived from the need to be able to keep in touch and carry out our tasks, even at a distance.

The advantages and disadvantages of technology and digitalisation

As with any revolution, the digital and technological revolution has brought a lot of positive news, and some negative aspects that we have to prepare for. We are talking about the fact that, since our data is much more exposed and we are constantly travelling in a world where there is a risk of attacks or intrusions from outside, we are forced to take all the necessary precautions to prevent and counteract that possibility, in order to protect our work.

How to protect against online fraud

What we need, in order to prevent any risk and to find the right countermeasures to all the problems we may face, is undoubtedly a revolutionary online fraud management system such as the Cleafy one, which offers us the best tools to manage any fraud with the two features that are essential in those particular situations: a great speed and a huge control capacity. All these objectives can only be achieved through a monitoring process that is both continuous and complete. How? First of all by collecting, then organising and finally correlating a huge amount of data from every digital channel in order to be able to create so-called anomaly indicators and present them in the form of tags. Obviously, once these anomalies have been detected, it will be possible to put an end to fraud by setting up a series of automated responses with the precise aim of blocking any type of attack or attempted attack, without compromising the work we are doing and without losing any data or work sessions.