5 Tips For Designing A Post COVID-19 Office Space

The pandemic has brought about significant alterations in life at home and in the workplace. As businesses and companies find ways to adapt to the new normal, one can expect various changes in the workplace environment. The main objective of these workplace modifications is to ensure the safety of everyone.

Office workers all over the globe are adapting to a new work environment. Although the lockdowns brought about changes and limitations, most are up for the challenge and utilize all available tools.

Depending on the type of business or company you have, it’s crucial to make the necessary changes to adapt to the new normal. Here are a few tips to think about when creating the ideal post-COVID-19 office space:

Follow An Open Layout Plan

An open layout plan for your office might be the right choice. With the new government guidelines on physical distancing, it’s best to utilize space by minimizing density and setting defined areas that create division without cutting off the workforce.

Using loose furniture to serve as screening allows you to easily sub-divide the workspace into alternative sections for meeting areas, workstations, visitor areas, and breakout spaces.

Depending on the specific requirements of your company or business, checking out offices in Uxbridge and others would greatly help if you’re looking for the ideal post-COVID-19 office environment.

Prioritize Safety And Cleanliness In Every Corner

The COVID-19 health crisis definitely made cleanliness the priority in any workplace or residence. Before your employees return to the office environment, it’s crucial to disinfect and carry out sterilization services on all entry and exit points, including high-traffic common spaces, to lower the risk of disease.

Aside from regular disinfection and sanitization of the office, keeping your workforce aware will also play an important role. Placing clear signage and guidelines should be part of your strategy when designing the workplace. Putting up disinfection corners will also encourage employees to disinfect or sanitize their hands at any time of the day.

Establish Purpose Or Task-Specific Spaces

The need to be flexible, agile and technology-focused has been a growing trend among businesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies have no choice but to accelerate and implement that trend.

Employees need a quiet, dedicated space to carry out their tasks or responsibilities. By providing dedicated quiet zones, your employees can focus on their tasks, which will boost productivity in the long run. Providing defined spaces fosters creativity, open discussion, and team building. All these will encourage employees to move back into the office.

Most employees will greatly appreciate this type of work environment. Always remember that if you want better efficiency and productivity, provide an office experience that’s both appealing and accommodating to the individual needs of everyone.

Provide An Open Meeting Space

Just a few years back, workplaces typically have one enclosed meeting room with several chairs. Now, almost everything is done online via Zoom, Skype, or Microsoft Teams for interviews, meetings, and projects throughout the pandemic. With this in mind, a post-COVID-19 office space should change to accommodate a way to conduct meetings effectively, and technology is a significant element.

Today, an enclosed meeting room is a high-risk space. The best way to lower the risk is to have open meeting spaces by utilizing dividing screens. The best way to observe physical distancing and reduce the chances of infection is to encourage shorter meetings and even utilize a booking system.

Prioritize Well-Being

The office space should be designed to achieve optimum efficiency and productivity while also considering the physical and mental well-being of the employees.

As employees are starting to move back to the office, always pay close attention to the importance of breakout areas. Those who have been in work-from-home settings share that well-being and loneliness are the challenges they face. Breakout areas can come in different forms, but its objective is to provide a space for employees to chill and take a bit of time off.

Depending on the modifications you have in mind for the office space, introducing a little bit of nature into the workplace such as plants, indoor gardens, or vertical farms, can positively impact the wellness, productivity, and mental health of employees. Aside from the greenery, the water elements, air filtration, and extra lighting can help bring the outdoors inside for everyone to enjoy.

Conclusion

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions worldwide, life must go on—and that includes going to work. Depending on the type of business or company you have, ensure your employees’ safety and physical and mental well-being by making adjustments to your office space. These valuable tips will serve as your guide in creating a safe and conducive post-COVID-19 office environment for your employees.