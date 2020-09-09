While you might think that setting up an office for the first time is easy, there is actually a lot of planning involved. Without the appropriate resources, production can be low, and the wellbeing of your workers significantly reduced. In this article, we are going to offer some simple office design tips for your first business. Let’s get started!

Think about productivity

When it comes to designing an office space, productivity is the one thing that should be in your mind. Everything from the colors you choose to the type of lighting can play a significant part in your employees’ overall efficiency. Even adding greenery has been known to boost productivity in various work environments. If you are having trouble, you might even choose to seek input from a professional team, like the individuals at Contact One.

Find storage solutions

Offices can get cluttered quickly as soon as work beings, so it’s vital that you have adequate storage for each and every employee. When choosing furniture, try and pick pieces that are functional, with multiple purposes. For example, some chairs have underneath storage, and some desks have holes for all the different cables.

A great break room is a must

Working all day can be extremely stressful, and research shows that taking regular breaks is another way to boost productivity. By having an area where your staff can relax, eat, and connect with each other, you’re promoting their greater wellbeing. With a great break room, you can ensure you have an employee ready office.

Comfort is key

When it’s time to select your office furniture, you want to think about comfort before anything else. While you might be tempted to go with the cheapest wholesale option, chances are they won’t last long and can cause other issues such as back problems. It’s definitely worth spending a little extra here for quality. Have a look at these ways to survive sitting in an office for more advice.

Use an office space calculator

You might not realize it, but depending on your office’s size, there will need to be a certain amount of space for each employee. Oktra notes that there should be a minimum of 11m3 per person. The last thing you want is a cluttered workplace, so make sure you use an office calculator and go over the measurements. It’s a simple step, but it can make a huge difference in your overall design plan.

Make it unique

Lastly, in order to create the ultimate workplace, you want it to be unique. Choose bright colors, create dreamy rest spaces, and hang crazy artwork. You want it to be a place where individuals are excited to come to work, even if they have a desk job. Check out these coolest offices in the world for some inspiration!

And that’s it! By following the above, you’ll be able to design an incredible office that is productive, stylish, and representative of your business. If you can afford it, it’s undoubtedly worthwhile seeking assistance if you are having trouble. This way, you can ensure everything is designed in the best way possible. Good luck!