5 Essential Small Business Banking Tips

Every small business that is starting operations needs to have a system in place to track profits and expenses. The system should be present in the company before paying vendors and taking orders from buyers. A simple financial system can have significant benefits to the business, and they include:

Immediate payment of business suppliers

Prompt payment of utilities

Tracking of expenses and costs

Receiving payments from suppliers

Payment of administration and legal expenses

However, a money system in a small business will not work well if it is not connected to a banking institution. By working with a bank, the small business is better positioned to access financial benefits that will significantly impact its growth.

Nevertheless, there are some basics that startups should use when they are selecting a banking institution.

1. Consider Business Checking Account

Small business owners may be tempted to use their personal bank account as a business account. Although this is cost-free, it may lead to a situation where personal money is mixed with business finances, making accounting difficult. This is a common practice in most sole proprietor businesses.

Therefore, it is necessary to consider a low-fee or fee-free business checking account that will enable you to manage your business’s finances without incurring expenses. This account will be used for money balances and transactions at lower costs, which will maintain the financial integrity of your business.

2. Understand Transactional Fees Before Opening

Most bank accounts will come with a flat-fee that has to be paid for each month or annually in some cases. Others will charge fees depending on the number of transactions per month or every time you transact. A small business bank account will have a large volume of transactions every month, which means that fees may go beyond what you had anticipated.

Always inquire before opening an account so that you can choose a business account that has the lowest fees. The principal role of a business is to make profits, and therefore, minimizing monthly transaction fees will reduce cash outflow.

3. Maximize on Bill Pay Services

Most banks have made it easier for small business organizations to pay third parties, contractors, and vendors through bill pay services. These services are specifically designed to enable organizations to have hassle-free bill payment services. Business accountants can use this service to pay for other recurring bills such as utilities and rent.

By design, bill pay services handle most of the repetitive expenses paid after a specific period of time. The fact that these services can be accessed through an online platform means that accountants will be spared from going to the bank to present checks for payments.

4. Introduce Online Banking

Advancement in technology has allowed businesses to open bank accounts that can be accessed through online platforms by different users. This will create an integrated financial platform that can easily be accessed by accountants, customers, and suppliers.

In this platform, the level of access is limited depending on the type of the user. Vendors will be allowed to check for payments of goods delivered while customers will get the authority to deposit funds in the account.

5. Build a Good Relationship

At some point, you’ll need your bank to get credit. So opening an account and keeping it in good standing is a significant step towards building a relationship with your bank.

As a small business owner, think of a bank as an investment partner. You should have a good relationship with them so that you can access the resources they have for the growth of your business.

Grow Your Business Working With the Right Financial Partner

These are some of the essentials of small banking that you should consider when banking for small businesses. However, for additional information, you can read more about business banking while at the same time gathering information on how to cut banking expenses for your small business.