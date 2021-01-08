Jet2.com and Jet2holidays puts Summer 22 on sale earlier than ever

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today launched an exciting Summer 22 from Belfast International Airport, giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to book earlier than ever before.

In response to demand from customers looking to get some much-needed sunshine booked into their diaries, the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has put a fantastic choice of sunshine favourites on sale for Summer 22 from Belfast International Airport.

The exciting programme includes a bumper choice of flights and holidays with 19 sunny hotspots on sale from the base for Summer 22. This means customers in Northern Ireland have fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching their favourite summer destinations such as the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Portugal. What’s more, the company will be making further Summer 22 announcements over the coming weeks, giving local holidaymakers even more to look forward to.

Key highlights from Belfast International Airport for Summer 22 with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays includes:

Over 40 departing weekly flights during peak periods.

Turkey – twice weekly services operating to Antalya and Dalaman .

– twice weekly services operating to and . Canary Islands – huge choice with the UK’s leading operator to the Canaries. This includes three weekly services to Lanzarote and Tenerife , plus weekly services to Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria , offering unrivalled choice.

– huge choice with the UK’s leading operator to the Canaries. This includes three weekly services to and , plus weekly services to and , offering unrivalled choice. Mainland Spain – up to ten weekly services operating to Mainland Spain, including Reus (up to three weekly services), Alicante (up to four weekly services) and Malaga (up to three weekly services)

– up to ten weekly services operating to Mainland Spain, including (up to three weekly services), (up to four weekly services) and (up to three weekly services) Balearic Islands – fantastic choice and flexibility to hotspots such as Palma (Majorca) (up to five weekly services), Ibiza (up to three weekly services) and Menorca (weekly services).

– fantastic choice and flexibility to hotspots such as (up to five weekly services), (up to three weekly services) and (weekly services). Greece – weekly services to three destinations in the Greek sunshine , whether that’s in Crete (Heraklion) , Rhodes or Zante.

– weekly services to three destinations in the , whether that’s in , or Cyprus – continued popularity means weekly services operating to Paphos .

– continued popularity means weekly services operating to . Faro (Algarve) – up to four weekly services to the Portuguese sunshine.

– up to four weekly services to the Portuguese sunshine. Bourgas (Bulgaria) – weekly services operating to the Balkan sunshine for Summer 22.

weekly services operating to the Balkan sunshine for Summer 22. Dubrovnik (Croatia) – weekly services to this fantastic Croatian destination.

This exciting announcement comes just weeks after the company launched flights and holidays from Bristol Airport, its tenth UK base. The launch of a new UK base for Summer 21, followed by the early release of its Summer 22 programme, demonstrates the company’s confidence and underlines its long-term strategy to become the UK’s leading leisure travel business.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays from Belfast International Airport, customers get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays repeatedly win high-profile accolades such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, which saw the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with the UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

The company has continued this customer-first strategy throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, winning praise from customers, consumer organisations, media, and independent travel agents for how it has looked after customers affected by programme changes. This includes Jet2.com ranking as the number one travel firm for providing refunds, according to a travel refund cancellation survey of more than 77,000 people by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE). In addition, Jet2.com was recognised as the only UK airline to promptly provide refunds without significant backlogs, following a review by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After much uncertainty, the positive news about a vaccine coupled with a real desire to get away, means we are seeing strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to plan and book future holidays. As always, we respond to what our customers are telling us, so we have put Summer 22 on sale from Belfast International Airport, meaning we’re on sale with our summer programme earlier than ever before. With 19 sunshine favourites on sale, the scale of the programme means there is plenty of choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from with our award-winning airline and tour operator. With more good news around the corner, we’re sure that our Summer 22 programme will be a huge hit with local holidaymakers looking to secure a much-needed holiday and give themselves something to look forward to.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com