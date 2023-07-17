Reflections on a former Prime Minister

Others have commented on one of our recent prime ministers and his performance in that office – but what actually is required of someone in doing a job like that?

Taking over a top job is not easy, and outsiders cannot know all the issues and pressures that such a person must face. However, in this case, things did not go well so are there some lessons we could learn from that and guidance extracted?

Politics may sometimes be an exception but often jobs at the top of an organisations are offered to people who are thought to have performed well at lower levels.

However, while that may have been the reason for getting the job, but it is important not to see the promotion as a reward for past endeavours now to be enjoyed with the hard work done. Instead it is an opportunity to contribute at the higher level – which often requires a different approach as the qualities which got you there may not be the ones you need once you are there?

So what are those qualities? Of course it depends to some extent on the job in question but is this a case from which suggestions such as the following might be extracted?

Purpose

One key requirement is the ability to identify with one or more key strategic purposes beyond just being the top person. In this case that might have included acknowledging and facing up to key national challenges such as the threat of climate change, the need to revitalise and stabilise the NHS (to restore it to a workable state), the challenge behind ‘levelling up’ (actually to improve left-behind places) – and in this way to lead the country (all of it – not just one faction in it) in the way forward.

Unity

Then you are likely to need the ability to get the organisation, in the case the country, united behind the effort required. There may have been differences but can people be brought together to pursue objectives they believe are worthwhile?

Take Brexit as an example because winning the referendum was the beginning, not the end. Once he was Prime Minister, Boris Johnston was no longer just a leader of the winning side of the referendum, which had split the country, but the person in the best position, and therefore with the responsibility, to reunite it.

For that it would be important to show those who voted remain that there were positive outcomes despite their misgivings and also to show those who voted leave why they were right (because often people look for reinforcement after making a difficult decision or for consolation if they regret the outcome).

Then there was getting Brexit ‘done’ in a way which acknowledged relationships, such as those on the island of Ireland, and did not ignore their salience, sensitivity and fragility by failing to understand their history and the issues involved. And what about Scottish sensitivities also?

Delivery

Do you also have the ability to deliver – to achieve actual positive results and not just utter slogans and bluster? We had catchphrases such as Get Brexit Done and Levelling Up but did they reflect content and substance and were they followed by actual delivery of a useful result?

Delivery requires examination and acceptance of the problem for what it is, not what you might wish it to be; determination of the aim (which is relevant and towards which people will be motivated to contribute); planning what actually needs to be done (and not just rushing for an apparently popular remedy or catchy slogan and expecting the rest somehow to happen); the appointment of capable and competent subordinates (not just favourites) and the delegation to them of the relevant parts of the necessary work; and then overall organisation; monitoring and follow up.

NB It would seem that the aim of some holders of the Prime Minister’s office has been to be prime minister for its own sake and not because it then enabled them to push for other achievements.

They seem to want to be in the job rather than to do something with it – and consequently they are seen to fail. As Prime Minister you are the leader, not just of a team, but a county and, as Field Marshall Slim once said, you need to establish the state of mind which will lead people to work hard to achieve something: they need to believe that there is a great and noble objective.

Leadership

Underlying all that is the ability to show leadership – which requires the abilities listed above plus setting a clear and obvious example, especially in the behaviour required, taking responsibility for what is done, and being honest and acknowledging reality. Without that you cannot expect others to follow.

Corrective Action

A successful leader is also going to need the ability to seek out and listen to impartial feedback – and to admit any problems and to act on them. You may not want to be told you are doing badly but if you really want to achieve then you need to know when you are off course and need to make adjustments and/or corrections. So can you take an objective view and accept when mistakes have been made – and then correct them? For instance has Brexit worked?

Facing Uncertainty

And last in this brief list is the ability to be prepared for, and in a position to deal with, the unexpected – of which Covid and Ukraine have been clear examples.

Of course other lessons might be extracted, but would these serve as starters?

Field Marshal Sir William Slim, Defeat Into Victory, (London: Cassell, 1956)