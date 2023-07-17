P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors achieves coveted Lexcel accreditation

P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors, a law firm with offices in Dungannon , Belfast and Dublin, has been awarded the prestigious Lexcel accreditation. The much sought-after accolade recognises the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services, outstanding client care, and adherence to rigorous quality management standards.

Lexcel is the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s legal practice quality mark, designed to promote excellence and set the benchmark for high-quality legal practice management. It provides assurance to clients that the firm they engage with has achieved and maintained the highest standards in areas such as client care, risk management, and staff development.

P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors

Attaining Lexcel accreditation is a significant milestone for P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors – highlighting the dedication and professionalism of its team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional legal services to its valued clients.

Sean Kelly, Finance and Marketing Manager at P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors, said the firm was “extremely proud” to be recognised for its commitment to quality and unwavering focus on providing excellent client care.

“Obtaining Lexcel accreditation is a remarkable accomplishment for our firm and showcases our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of legal practice management,” said Mr Kelly.

“We are proud to have a team that consistently goes the extra mile to ensure client satisfaction and deliver exceptional results.

“This accreditation reinforces our position as a leading law firm, emphasising our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our work through our ongoing investment in our staff, processes, and technology to provide outstanding legal services.”

Specialising in medical negligence, P.A. Duffy & Co Solicitors is the instructed law firm for the ‘Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice’ campaign group in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The firm also provides expert legal services across human rights and judicial review , family law, personal injury claims and conveyancing, Alternative Dispute Resolution , and corporate and commercial law.

P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors remains dedicated to continuously improving its practice and upholding the Lexcel standards. The firm’s achievement reflects its commitment to delivering unparalleled legal solutions and maintaining its position as a trusted legal partner in the community.

For more information about P.A Duffy & Co Solicitors and its range of legal services, please visit www.paduffy.com