Rainbow Communications marks a decade at the top for mobile growth

Northern Ireland’s largest independent telecoms company, Rainbow Communications, is this week celebrating a full 10 years of growth delivering mobile telephony and data services to thousands of local companies.

Established in 1998, the company, which has 100-strong team operating across Northern Ireland, this month celebrates a new milestone in its history by marking 10 years since it first moved into mobile communications.

Since August 2010, it has supplied more than 10,000 smartphones on all major networks including EE, O2 and Vodafone on tailored contract terms from one month and longer with the support of a dedicated local customer team.

Stuart Carson, Sales & Marketing Director, Rainbow Communications, said: “In a decade, smartphones have transformed our lives and the way we do business, providing new and exciting opportunities, greater productivity, flexibility and connectivity than ever before. From the introduction of the first iPhone in 2007 and the initial success of the Blackberry, there’s little that the next generation of mobiles cannot do.

“In this time, we’re delighted to be at the forefront of this step-change in communications, delivering solutions which integrate this incredible resource into everyday business operations, creating capacity and growth through new cloud technology and ensuring that working remotely can always be an option.”

As part of its own innovation and growth in this area, Rainbow Communications is launching its own-branded mobile service which access all major networks backed by a strong local customer service team and one simple, transparent monthly bill.

“In these challenging times, connectivity is vital and our ability to communicate with customers, clients and prospects is vital,” said Stuart. “As our economy looks to recover in the weeks and months ahead, we too look forward to continuing to deliver the best support our local businesses need to survive and thrive.”

In 2010, around 20% of people in the UK owned a smartphone. Today, that figure is above 90%, according to Ofcom. At the same time, the number of people using a desktop has fallen below 25% – overtaken by a growth in tablets which now account for 60% of the market.

With greater internet availability and increasing speeds, more than three quarters of people now spend more time than ever before connecting, working and socialising on their smartphone. According to Ofcom, in 2018, at least 70% of people never turn their phone off and 78% of say than cannot live without it.

Founded in 1998, Rainbow Communications is one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful providers of telecoms and IT solutions to business, with over 10,000 customers in Northern Ireland alone – including half of the region’s Top 200 companies. Through investment and expansion, the established family-owned firm employs over 100 staff.