As a business owner, you only want what’s best for your customers and ultimately your bottom line. And that means creating a strong workforce of hardworking and talented employees who’ll always champion your brand and business name.

Sadly, the recruitment process can often be long-winded and more often than not, it feels as though you’re casting your net and simply hoping for the best. Recruiting staff and headhunting can be somewhat of a headache for both employers and HR – click the link to check out the latest in HR software for businesses if you want to streamline the process.

When looking for employees to represent your business and help propel it forwards, it’s worth remembering that searching for talent is a long term investment and keeping yourself motivated during this process is essential to the overall success of your business.

Here we’ll explore how to attract the very best talent to your company.

Get your employees to help

Your current employees are the lifeblood of your business. They’re there every single day, working through their processes and daily tasks to keep your business moving forward, which means they know what it takes to work amongst them. Keeping your current employees in the loop when it comes to recruitment, means that if they recognise potential employees and they can send them your way. You could even create incentives that encourage employees to headhunt their own colleagues!

Tap into local talent pools

Posting your job vacancies on online job sites and forums will certainly get the position filled, but will it be filled by the best person out there? Possibly not. Instead of expecting talent to come to you, consider going to the talent instead! If you’re a website designer, consider going to a local or national event where candidates might gather, such as a job fair, lecture or awards ceremony! Even if you don’t find the right candidate there and then, you have the opportunity to place your business name in the minds of future candidates who’ll remember you.

Let social media help

LinkedIn is the simplest way to headhunt online. You can find potential candidates in the right area with the right credentials and experience directly and even explore the other potential candidates within their networks. Does your potential candidate have a blog that highlights their professional work? Are previous examples of their work available to view elsewhere online? All of these points can help you pinpoint the type of employee you need before you approach them formally.

Hold an open day

A simple yet effective way to filter down your potential candidates is to hold an open day at your business. After the first stage of the recruitment process, hold an open day and allow potential candidates to meet teams, visit the premises and get a feel for the role they’ve applied for. Those who don’t show are probably not right for your business.

Final thoughts…

Remember to utilise social media and build on your brand to attract the right kind of talent to your business. The more positive your business appears to be online, the more people who’ll want to work for you.