Linen Quarter Welcomes Hospitality Businesses back to the District

Linen Quarter BID has welcomed businesses back to the Linen Quarter with the installation of regeneration works to the Scottish Mutual Building, sitting on the gateway to Belfast’s most historic quarter.

Linen Quarter BID managed the work as part of its 20 project recovery plan that aims to promote the area as one of the most exciting destinations in the city. The completion of new vinyl wraps was the first work undertaken as part of a massive £500,000 recovery plan following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director at LQ BID commented “The Scottish Mutual is a historic building that has fallen into decline over recent years. LQ BID has a mission to support the regeneration of the city centre and we are delighted to transform the visual appearance of the building at street level.

“The building marks the entrance to the Linen Quarter, which is rapidly emerging as one of the most vibrant destinations in the City. As well as over 50 cafes, bars and restaurants, the district has 15 hotels within its boundary accommodating the majority of guests who visit the city. In addition, the district has some of Belfast’s best loved entertainment venues, including the Grand Opera House, Ulster Hall, and Limelight.

“Around 15,000 people work in our district, which has 1,000 residents. It is also the location for the main train station. For all these reasons we want to ensure everyone who works, lives, visits or invests in the Linen Quarter has a very warm welcome.”

Janice Gault, Chief Executive, NI Hotel Federation said: “The Linen Quarter is a distinctive hub within the city of Belfast with a number of buildings of historic note. Mapping out the area by using the backdrop of the architecturally unique Scottish Mutual Building is a great way to welcome visitors. There has been an incredible £150m of hotel investment in the Linen Quarter over the last five years which has transformed this part of the city giving it a vibrant tourism and hospitality offering. The district has 15 hotels making it a great place for guests to stay and explore the city and is an excellent base for them to explore not only Belfast but all that Northern Ireland has to offer.”

The vinyl wrap which has now been installed, contains an overview of the area with places to see outlined, a map of over 60 hotels, bars, cafes, restaurants and venues – the new home for hospitality, a large and unmissable “Welcome to the Linen Quarter”, along with a brief history of the Linen Quarter.

For more information about the Linen Quarter, visit www.linenquarter.org