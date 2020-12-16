Children’s Cancer Unit Charity Receive “Dream” Toy Donation

Each Christmas many children living with cancer in Northern Ireland spend the festive period in hospital, too unwell to go home. This year, with the pandemic, most of these children and their families have shielded since March.

One local businessman who pledged to make these children’s Christmases that little bit brighter is Tom Smyth, owner of Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments. Tom got involved with the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children over 3 years ago and since then has donated over £3K worth of toys to the ward.

This year is no different, and today, Tom delivered another £1K worth of toys to the charity for distribution to the children in the Children’s Cancer Unit.

Tom explained “My annual trip to the Royal hospital for Sick Children is the absolute least I can do for these families facing the most stressful and worrying time of their lives. I hope it brings a little bit of joy to the children at the end of an already challenging year.

“As a father of two, I cannot imagine what these families are facing, and particularly this year with the added stress of Covid, it is more important than ever that I made this delivery. We take so much for granted, including our health. To be able to help in this small way is very humbling.”

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity exists solely to support the work of the Children’s Cancer and Haematology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and their families.

The toys donated by Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments will be distributed to the children who are spending the Christmas period in hospital whilst fighting cancer.

Speaking about the donation, Jacqueline Wilkinson said: “For the third year running, we would like to thank Tom and his amazing team at Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments for this wonderful donation.

“It has been a very hard year on the ward for the children, their families and our staff, but donations like this do help spread a little joy on such a special time of the year.

“We at the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity appreciate all of the support we get, particularly at such a difficult time, so we can continue to support the work of our incredible team at the Children’s Hospital.”

Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments operate throughout Belfast and the UK and properties can be viewed at www.dreamapartments.co.uk. The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity can be viewed here: https://childrenscancerunit.com

Picture caption: Tom and Dolores Smyth from Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments are pictured with nurses from the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.