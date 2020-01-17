Funding must be found for Magee, says Derry Chamber President

Responding after the Secretary of State’s comments this morning in the House of Commons on the expansion of Magee University, President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Redmond McFadden said: “We are concerned by new reports about the expansion of the Magee campus which creates a lot of uncertainty about its future plans in our city. In response to Foyle MP Colum Eastwood’s question this morning in the House of Commons, the Secretary of State Julian Smith indicated that expanding the local university to 10,000 full-time students would be a matter for the NI Executive.

“While we were pleased to see the British Government last night commit to ringfencing £60 million for the proposed Graduate Entry Medical School, the expansion of Magee must also receive immediate and specific funding commitments. Raising student numbers to 10,000 would be truly transformative for a region which has been waiting for a full university since 1965. It would also help address the significant skills gap which exists in the North West and help attract inward investment and encourage our young people to stay here.”