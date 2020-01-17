Angela Keery Appointed Tax Director at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Angela Keery has been appointed Tax Director at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. Specialising in helping family businesses plan for the future, Angela brings over 25 years’ experience to the firm. She will work with a wide variety of corporate tax clients, including family owned businesses, growing businesses and entrepreneurs.

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore provides accountancy and business advisory services to clients in the private, public and voluntary sectors including Audit & Assurance, Taxation, Business Recovery & Insolvency and Consulting. Visit www.bakertillymooneymoore.co.uk to find out more.