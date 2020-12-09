Eastside Awards – Wolseley Plumb & Parts Center

Business First talked to Davy Frew, Area Manager, Wolseley Plumb and Parts Center, about doing business in East Belfast and the company’s support as a sponsor of the Eastside Awards.

Tell us about Wolseley Plumb and Parts Center Davy

Wolseley Plumb and Parts has been in East Belfast for over 35 years we sell heating and plumbing products and spare parts for both. We employ 6 people in our East Belfast branch plus support staff.

Why do you do business in East Belfast?

Being in East Belfast has always been good for our business, we enjoy a very good relationship with our customers both trade and public.

How have you navigated your business through 2020?

The safety of our staff and customers have been our priority throughout 2020. Like everyone we have found very different challenges that we are used to. Because of the hard work and dedication of our staff we have remained open throughout providing heating, plumbing product and parts to many homes and businesses.

Why is Wolseley Plumb and Parts Center sponsoring Eastside Awards?

Being part of East Belfast for so long we are proud to sponsor the awards for the fourth year. This year more than ever there are many people that have gone above and beyond and deserve recognition.

Finally Davy, what are you hoping ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ will achieve?

We hope the spirit of East Belfast shines through even more than usual. There will be many people that have helped and supported someone or a group without expecting anything in return. We hope we get to know about the difference this has had and recognise as many people as possible.

This year’s Eastside Awards is taking on a new format. People are being asked to contribute to ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’, a film which will be broadcast in early 2021 celebrating those who have been an inspiration in the local East Belfast community this year. The organisers want to hear powerful stories from education, sport, the arts, business, health and social care, stories of how children were nurtured during lockdown, extraordinary stories about community spirit and innovative stories about business survival. If you would like to share the story of how your business responded to the pandemic or a story about someone you know who displayed about human kindness, if you know a teacher who has gone the extra mile, if you have an exceptional neighbour, if your community group risked their health to help others during lockdown or you know of a volunteer who should be recognised, send your story via video to [email protected] or visit www.eastsidewards.org for further information.

Closing date for story submissions is 5.00pm on Friday 18 December.

