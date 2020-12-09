2020 has been a strange year, with more people working from home than ever before. Although the country has proven that working from home is possible, the benefits of being in an office space speak for themselves: an elevated company culture, increased morale, networking opportunities, a work-life balance, and more collaborative working. For 2021, why not plan a return to the office for your company? We’ve put together a handy guide to help you make the most out of your office space, guaranteed to make your employees excited to return!

Create some functional common areas

If your office is on the smaller side, or if it’s an open space with lots of cubicles, things can start to feel very claustrophobic very quickly. Although people need individual spaces to work, it’s also a good idea to have some common spaces in your office which are versatile and functional. If you have conference rooms, meeting rooms, or break out areas, set them up so people can use them as workspaces when they need a change of scenery.

Declutter!

Clutter has been proven to affect our mental health, causing stress, anxiety, and depression. An office is a space particularly prone to clutter, so take some time to go through the space thoroughly and clear out anything you don’t use, want, or need. Some things can be donated, papers can be shredded then recycled, and the rest can be tossed out. Trust us: decluttering the office will be a gamechanger.

Opt for smaller furniture

All too often companies fill their offices with bulky furniture, things like huge desks, stocky file cabinets, and big sofas. Large furniture can make an office feel smaller and more cramped than it actually is, so do your employees a favour and opt for smaller furniture with more open silhouettes. It’s a cheaper alternative to a larger office, and it’ll make a lot of difference!

Get your office serviced

One thing you probably haven’t considered when it comes to making the most of your office space is investing in a serviced office solution. When you invest in a serviced office from Be Offices, you can focus on running your business and let those guys take care of the rest. They look after rent, rates, and utilities, Wi-Fi, telephones, furniture, security, recycling, and even treats like doughnuts and coffee for the staff!

Look for the light

Natural light makes all the difference when it comes to making offices feel more spacious, comfortable, and relaxed. You should try and keep your blinds and curtains open as much as possible, make sure that desks face the light (rather than the wall!) where possible, and even install some mirrors or mirrored surfaces so that light reflects around the room. Remember to adjust the blinds and curtains in the event of glare and sun beams – you don’t want to blind your employees for the sake of natural light!