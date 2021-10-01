Don’t Rush Post-Furlough Staff Decisions Urges Tyson Wilson Recruitment

Tyson Wilson Recruitment has urged employers to not make hasty staffing decisions as the government-backed furlough scheme comes to an end.

Michelle Tyson, chief executive of the agency said it was a worrying time, not helped by the lack of news of any further support for businesses.

“It is an incredibly stressful time for those wanting to ensure continuity of trading,” she said.

“At the end of July there were 36,000 people on furlough and there will be those that chose not to return to full-time working and those that have found another position.

“Add into that the sudden increase in staffing costs means tough choices will have to be made, but the important thing is not to rush into snap decisions.”

Michelle said that it was a time to consider all scenarios.

“It could be that you are left with a staff shortage,” she explained.

“The good news is there are still people looking to get back into work. For those that need a little time to see how the books are balancing it may be that recruiting temporary staff is an option.”

The recruitment specialist said it was deeply disappointing that further measures had not been put in place to mitigate the increased costs at a time when so many businesses had lost so much revenue during lockdown.

“While the furlough scheme and other reliefs such as rates holidays have helped it would have been preferable if the government had taken a step down approach,” said Michelle.

“Yes, employers knew it was coming, but a gradual progression in a range of mitigations would have allowed more time to adjust.

She added that during these times of business uncertainty the option of employing temporary workers could be an essential tool in the business armoury.

“We have a pool of candidates who have been registered with us and who are ready, willing and able to work,” she said.

“We can carry out the interviewing, screening and other checks to make sure we have the right person to fill any gaps, or to keep your business operating until the picture is clearer.”

Established in 2015 Tyson Wilson Recruitment has developed its services for prospective employees and those with staffing requirements, including not charging a fee until appointment of successful candidates.

