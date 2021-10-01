Jet2holidays hat-trick at TTG Travel Industry Awards 

Jet2holidays have once again been recognised for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, by winning a hat-trick of awards at last night’s TTG Travel Industry Awards, a milestone event in the travel industry calendar.

Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, scooped the coveted UK & Ireland Travel Company of the Year award. In addition, the company won the Tour Operator of the Year award, beating a number of other operators to win the coveted award.

In addition, Jet2holidays’ Trade Team won the Trade Support Team of the Year award in recognition of the way that the company works with and supports independent travel agents. Jet2holidays is unique in the way that it works in partnership with independent travel agents, with a dedicated team that supports and invests in agents so that they can look after their customers. This partnership approach has been critical during the pandemic, and the award was presented to Jet2holidays after agents nominated the company and a panel of industry experts cast their votes.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have been widely praised and commended for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including swiftly and smoothly refunding over £1.4bn to customers who have had their flights or holidays cancelled. Most recently, both companies were once again awarded with Which? Recommended Provider status for the way they have looked after customers and independent travel agents. This summer the Institute of Customer Service ranked Jet2holidays as the best UK tour operator and Jet2.com as the best UK airline for providing customer service. Last year, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays were ranked as the Best Travel Firms for providing refunds according to a survey of respondents by Money Saving Expert, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority recognised Jet2.com as the only UK airline to provide prompt refunds.

With the Government recently easing travel restrictions, resulting in bookings climbing sharply for the late Summer season as well as Winter 21/22 and Summer 22, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are now operating to over 40 destinations and are applying their customer-first strategy to make sure holidaymakers enjoy their much-needed holidays.

Commenting on the awards Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The industry has been through a very difficult time, but that is no excuse for making life difficult for customers or independent travel agents. We have remained absolutely committed to working in partnership with independent travel agents and putting customers first, and we are very proud to be recognised as the Travel Company of the Year. With travel unlocking and customer confidence rising all the time, we know our industry-leading approach will pay off when it comes to loyalty. The same applies for the brilliant independent travel agents out there, and we want them to know how absolutely committed to remain to helping them succeed and grow their businesses.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com