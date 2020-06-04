Home » Opinions & Commentaries » Childcare sector crucial to recovery in NI

Childcare sector crucial to recovery in NI

Responding to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey MLA’s announcement in the Assembly this morning that the Executive has allocated funding of £20.3m to local government in Northern Ireland, NILGA President Cllr. Frances Burton said: “This is welcome funding which will help alleviate some immediate pressures across our 11 local councils. Working with all councils, NILGA and chief officers have outlined the income annihilation that local government has suffered and will suffer solely due to Covid-19. The pressures on councils right now are huge and mounting daily. “We will work with Stormont to ensure that this funding is allocated swiftly. NILGA sees this as the first in a range of substantial funding measures which will help sustain essential council services for those in greatest need, thereby protecting frontline public services. “This funding gives hope, not just for institutions like councils, but for the many partners that councils work with, to serve the community in the new Northern Ireland that must emerge out of Covid-19. Ultimately this is about caring for our community. We owe it to all those who are sacrificing so much, so selflessly. “With a longer-term financial package to be worked on for our councils, we reiterate our message that we will put citizens first and join with Stormont and national government to get our country safe and back to work again.”

NILGA’s President, Councillor Frances Burton, has called for an urgent review of support for the Childcare Industry in NI having received clear data on the value – and fragility – of this sector to the economy and wellbeing of the region.

Speaking on the issue today, Councillor Frances Burton stated: “With 60,000 registered places across NI, without doubt there is public recognition of the importance of childcare in its various forms in normal society but particularly now, as part of getting our country safely back to work. The recognition can be cemented with greater policy clarity and with resources.

“As the childcare needs of children and their parents are central to physical / mental health, to wellbeing and to economic renewal, I would support many of the recommendations made by Early Years, the independent childcare group.

NILGA endorses the view that childcare should be recognised as an integral component to the Executive’s Five Stage recovery plan and sees great benefit in the Departments of Finance, Health and Education working together, supported by local information drawn from providers across NI, so that further support can be targeted where there is greatest need.”

Councillor Burton has requested that NILGA’s all council Health, Social and Environmental Wellbeing Policy & Learning Network, in June, works with its Economy Network to ensure that an integrated, locally informed, cross council needs analysis is done – with input from the childcare sector itself.

Councillor Burton added, “As a mother and as an elected member, I know how fragile yet vital the sector is for those who rely on its services, for the diligent employees playing yet another essential Covid front line role and for the safe, economic and emotional recovery Northern Ireland needs at this time”.

