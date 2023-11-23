Chartered Accountants Ireland comment on Autumn Statement

The Autumn Statement was a missed opportunity to provide struggling businesses with tax incentives and supports which would allow them to grow and thrive, according to Chartered Accountants Ireland.

The Institute, which represents almost 5,000 members in Northern Ireland, more than two thirds of whom work in business, made these remarks as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his Autumn Statement in Westminster earlier today.

Commenting, Janette Burns, Chair of the Northern Ireland Tax Committee of Chartered Accountants Ireland said: “Today’s Autumn Statement was clearly delivered with one eye on a general election next year. More cash in people’s pockets after the cuts in national insurance take effect from January and April next year are positive and will also help reduce the cost of employment. But today the Chancellor did not deliver the same level of tax supports that we know many small businesses urgently need and want as they continue to grapple with high inflation.

Confirmation that companies will be able to fully expense the cost of capital investment in new plant and machinery against profits permanently, and beyond the original end date of 31 March 2026, is a bold move and will provide the certainty needed for major investment plans, which in turn will bolster the economy and productivity. But this is only of real benefit to larger companies.

What’s needed is targeted incentives and supports for small and medium businesses. For example, Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector could have benefited from a reduction in the 20% VAT rate. Just a few miles down the road in Ireland, the rate is 13.5% and many other European countries have much lower rates than the UK. When coupled with high food prices, this makes it very difficult for Northern Ireland hospitality businesses to compete.

Paul Millar, Chairman of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society added: “The relief available to SME companies which incentivises R&D activity was reduced by almost 34% from April this year. We urge the Chancellor not to further reduce relief this for genuine innovation activity as part of the plans announced today to merge the two current schemes. This is just another example of where the Chancellor could have taken the opportunity to set out a detailed roadmap for this relief which would have provided certainty to those investing in R&D.

In recent years Northern Ireland businesses have shown how adaptive and resilient they are. This was highlighted at the recent investment conference which showcased the brightest and the best we have to offer. But more needs to be done. The Government needs to recognise and reward this by establishing a pipeline of tax supports and incentives to enable businesses to truly grasp the entrepreneurial mindset which we know would help Northern Ireland crystallise all the opportunities that are there for the taking. Let us not forget that Northern Ireland also has legislation potentially within its grasp to reduce its corporation tax rate to match that in the Republic.

Innovation, creativity, and a more entrepreneurial approach will benefit all here by driving economic growth, and job creation.

The time is ripe to help Northern Ireland level up. But this cannot begin until we have our politicians back in Government. Once again, we urge them to look at the bigger picture. We echo the recent sentiment that political decisions should not affect operational decisions. But this equally applies to the business of doing what is needed to help grow our economy, and ultimately benefit all of our citizens.”

The Autumn Statement

The main tax announcements by the Chancellor today were as follows:-