Amazon impact on SME’s in Northern Ireland

According to new figures released recently, more than 1,400 small and medium-sized businesses in Northern Ireland selling on Amazon recorded over £55 million of export sales in 2022.

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub, which reveals the company’s regional investments across the UK since 2010.

The annual Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally, the number of local, independent small businesses supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses in Northern Ireland who sell products on Amazon.

The Northern Ireland section on this interactive map details Amazon’s support and export sales figures for small and medium businesses in the area.

Here are the key facts and figures for Northern Ireland, along with a quote on the report from the delivery station manager at Amazon in Portadown.

To date, Amazon has created more than 100 full and part-time jobs in Northern Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, there are more than 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners.

Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £40 million of export sales in 2022.

“Northern Ireland has been a fantastic home to Amazon since we first opened our doors here, and we’re proud to continue positively impacting the regional economy through investments, creating jobs and supporting the growth of small businesses,” said Andrew Francis Mambe Mabian, Delivery Station Manager at Amazon in Portadown.

“Alongside supporting local businesses and creating jobs, training and development opportunities for our team, we’re also pleased to continue our support of the local community. In 2023, our teams in Northern Ireland have supported a wide range of organisations including Cancer Fund for Children and Foodstock Charity through donations and volunteering. This support of our community is something we’re looking forward to continuing over the coming weeks and months.”

More details about Amazon’s economic impact in the UK can be found here – https://impact.aboutamazon.co.uk/