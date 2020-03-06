Chamber President calls on ministers to deliver for North West

The President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce has called on ministers to ensure the restored Executive follows through on key pledges for the North West made in the recent ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement.

Chamber President Redmond McFadden made the comments to over 200 business leaders, politicians and invited guests from across the North West at the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce’s Annual President’s Lunch in the City Hotel this afternoon.

The ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal, agreed by the British and Irish governments and the main local parties, makes several commitments to the North West including the expansion of Magee University, the creation of a Graduate Entry Medical School in the city, infrastructure improvements like the A5, and the delivery of the City Deal.

CBI NI Director Angela McGowan gave a keynote address at the lunch which was sponsored by Danske Bank.

Redmond McFadden, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said: “Last year was a challenging one for businesses in the North West. Brexit uncertainty and the absence of the Executive put serious pressure on companies across Northern Ireland and our members experienced increased strain over the past year.

“2020 has already shown green shoots of optimism with the return of the Assembly and the commitments made by the new Executive which could transform the North West. We were glad to see Finance Minister Conor Murphy commit the Executive to matching the £105m already committed by the UK Government to deliver the City Deal for Derry and Strabane. We will be working closely with all parties to ensure this becomes a reality.

“While the UK left the EU at the end of January, the UK Government’s announcement last week that it is prepared to walk away from trade talks by June is hugely concerning for businesses across the North West, especially those who trade and travel across the border. Over the next nine months, Chamber will be working hard to ensure businesses in the North West have access to unfettered trade across Great Britain, the EU, and beyond.

“It is great to have Angela and the CBI at this year’s President’s Lunch. Collaboration between Chamber and one of Northern Ireland’s foremost business organisations will be key to delivering for the North West, whether it’s in defending border business interests in post-Brexit trade, delivering on key Executive commitments, or promoting our region as an attractive place to live and do business.”

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, said: “Today’s lunch is a wonderful opportunity to speak to business leaders from across the North West, who are crucial to the success of the NI economy. The return of the Executive was very welcome news for the whole Northern Irish business community, and I am glad to see policymakers commit to much-needed and long-overdue pledges to boost the North West economy.

“From infrastructure improvements to the expansion of Magee University, the Executive has the power to unlock the North West’s potential and deliver real change for the people who live, work and do business here. It’s time for Stormont, working with the UK and Irish governments, to work out how and when the commitments made in ‘New Decade, New Approach’ will be delivered.

“The CBI will continue to work closely with all partners in the North West to ensure the region becomes a key driver of the Northern Ireland economy.”

The lunch was hosted by journalist and broadcaster Sarah Travers with after-lunch entertainment from comedian Colin Murphy.