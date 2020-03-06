Horse racing is one of those sports you will have to be very passionate about to understand and keep up with. It has a long history, and the way the races are organized has evolved over the years. From the Grand National to the Cheltenham Festival on March 10th, thousands of enthusiasts gather to witness the spectacular event. If you think that you already know a lot about the sport, this article will challenge you as we ask ‘Did you know this about horse racing?’

Even though horses are cross checked to ensure they are fit and healthy for a race, sometimes some do not meet the standard. The British racehorse called the Humorist is one of those horses who won many races while sick. In 1921, after winning the Derby, the horse was discovered to have Tuberculosis, which had led to the loss of a lung. The horse became famous for that win in the richest horse race and much admired for their resilience even while ill.

Horse racing is a very lucrative gambling sport, and so a lot of jockeys are prohibited from riding horses they own. This is because riding your own horse increases the likelihood of cheating and so it is better that the rider and horse have no ties. One interesting fact about how much of a gamble the game gets is that every year, over $100 billion is bet on racehorses, with the help from Cheltenham tips and Ascot free bets.

No horse over 18 years has won any races even though they can live up to 30 years old. Most racehorses retire around 15 years, and the last time an 18-year-old won a race was in 1980, and it was a steeplechaser called Sonny Somers. In the same year, a three-year-old plow horse also won the Grand National Steeplechase.

Horse racing dates as far back as 4,500 BC with the first records from ancient Greece. There are pottery items that depict chariot racing, and you can also use references from the poet Homer. This goes to show the long way that horse racing has come and why it has a lot of viewing and following despite not being so popular in some parts of the world.

Contrary to what people may believe, most jockeys or professional racehorse riders are short. This is quite impressive since athleticism is often linked to height and so one would expect these athletes also to be tall. Their height can be explained with the weight requirement, which is not more than 126 pounds. Since more height means extra weight, it is normal that the riders are short. In relation to this, it will interest you to know that the lowest weight record of a jockey is 48 pounds and the current least weight rider is 88 pounds.

To Summarise

There are many other interesting facts about this sport that will heighten your interest. Races like the Cheltenham Festival showcases years of evolution tradition in a four-day event meant to entertain. During such an event, you will get to know interesting things about the participants, their riders, and how far they have come.

