Career change mindset

It may feel like it’s a strange time to think about career change, but if you are furloughed or have more time to think this could be a great opportunity to consider what you really want from you career.

We are all dealing with change at the moment, and change can create a wide range of emotions moment to moment, day by day – this is utterly normal.

But we can use this time productively too.

If you are furloughed – or even thinking about your career goals or change:

What new skills can I learn to improve my role

What is my likely career path?

What am I tolerating – is that a healthy balance or have you been tolerating too much

What are your key skills – do a skills audit – include everything you have qualified in, technical, soft skills

What feedback have you had in the past – what clues does that give you about your future career path

What environment and culture do I want to work in?

What do I do where the time flies?

There are tons of free and cost-effective training courses out there – take full advantage of them now whilst you may have some time.

And LinkedIn is a wonderful free research tool! It works on keywords so just enter your search terms and see what roles you find – what appeals to you, what words does the job description use? What kinds of companies have those roles? I cannot recommend LinkedIn enough to research and rebuild your career.

Use your career confusion to your advantage now!

Contact Sarah at [email protected] to arrange a free consultation/career strategy session or check out her career course on Udemy here:

https://www.udemy.com/user/sarah-jones-26/

About Sarah Jones

Sarah is an experienced personal, business and career coach, trainer and speaker. Her entrepreneurial spirit is refreshing and her insatiable drive to help others find their happiness is invaluable.

YY People are a specialist Recruitment Agency based here in Northern Ireland providing intelligent recruitment solutions to organisations throughout the UK, Europe, US and Canada.

At YY People we are on a mission to bring the human element back to recruitment.

Our approach ensures that neither the candidate nor the client feel like a transaction but instead we work to achieve the right connections between employer and employee.

We recognise that People are the heartbeat of a company; they make, live and breath your company culture and encompass a brand, we take pride in creating the right connections.

Reach out to YY People to find out more – www.yypeople.co.uk