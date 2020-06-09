How to File a Personal Injury Lawsuit

Have you been injured in an accident? Were the injuries caused by someone else’s fault? If that’s the case, you may want to consider filing a personal injury case. This guide will provide a deeper insight into personal injury claims and what to expect. Read on!

Get Medical Treatment

Seek medical help. That should be your first priority. If you’ve been injured in an accident, make sure that you get medical treatment. Not only is this important for your health but it will also help you get the most out of your claim.

Failure to do this will make the insurance adjuster conclude that your injuries weren’t that serious.

Talk to an Attorney

It’s always important to discuss your issue with personal injury attorneys. Of course, you can handle a minor claim yourself, but you’ll definitely need a professional attorney for any personal injury claim where you got severely injured. If you break a bone or can’t go to work for several days, you should consult with a personal injury lawyer.

Negotiate

Minor personal injury claims are often settled before a lawsuit is filed. If your attorney thinks that your case can be settled, he or she will make demands to the other party’s attorney or insurance provider.

A good lawyer won’t make a demand until you’ve reached a state of maximum medical improvement (MMI). This refers to the point where you’ve completed all medical treatment and have almost recovered fully. It’s the only unit you’ve reached MMI when your lawyer can determine how much your case is worth.

File a Lawsuit

The litigation process typically starts when your attorney has filed a personal injury lawsuit in court. Every state has different pretrial procedures. But it will generally take 1 or 2 years for a personal injury lawsuit to get to trial.

The Discovery Phase – This is the phase where each side investigates what the other party’s legal claims, as well as, defenses are. They exchange interrogatories and document requests. They also take depositions and witnesses are listened to. This process can last 6 to 12 months, depending on the complexity of your case and the court’s deadlines.

Mediation/Negotiation – Your lawyer will then start negotiating the settlement. At times, the attorneys can settle the case by talking among themselves, and in other cases, they’ll need to go through meditation. Both clients and both attorneys get help from a third-party mediator to try to solve the case.

Trial- If meditation fails to work the case will be scheduled for trial. Essentially, a personal injury trial might last a day, a week, or longer, depending on the complexity of your case.

Final Thoughts

Are you planning to file a personal injury case? Well, there are certain things you should do in order to get the most out of your claim. For instance, getting medical treatment and taking pictures of everything that transpired during the accident. It also helps to understand the entire process and how your attorney will help you win the case.