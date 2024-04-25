Calor research reveals 85% of manufacturers in Northern Ireland to commit to renewable energy by 2028

All-Ireland supplier and distributor of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Calor, has unveiled important research that offers insights into the energy landscape of the manufacturing and production sectors across Northern Ireland.

The survey, conducted on behalf of Calor Ireland, by Censuswide, offers an understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by decision-makers here in transitioning towards sustainable energy practices.

Key findings from the survey of manufacturers in Northern Ireland underline pressing concerns but also encouraging trends within the sector.

Cost, lack of infrastructure and more pressingly, a lack of Government support were the biggest barriers facing local manufacturers on their transition to greener energy.

An overwhelming 77% of manufacturers also say they feel significant pressure from their supply chain to enhance environmental friendliness, reflecting a growing demand for sustainable practices.

These demand pressures are exacerbated by a perceived lack of government support for the transition.

The survey showed that more than half (54%) of respondents said the government is not giving enough support in facilitating the transition to lower carbon or renewable energy sources. This sentiment highlights a perceived gap between industry expectations and governmental initiatives.

A majority of those surveyed (62%) cited cost as the primary barrier in the shift towards greener energy, followed by 38% indicating a lack of access to infrastructure.

Eight per cent said they had no alternative to their current energy being used, while 15% said they didn’t know where to start. A further 15% said the move wasn’t a priority.

But, despite these challenges, the majority (69%) of decision-makers believe that embracing renewable energy is imperative for the future.

Encouragingly, 62% of the surveyed manufacturers in NI plan to transition to lower carbon or renewable energy sources within the next five years, with 23% intending to do so within the next year. This proactive stance underscores a collective commitment to sustainability within the industry.

Even more encouraging is many of the businesses surveyed have already initiated measures to reduce their carbon footprint. Forty-six per cent have transitioned to lower carbon or renewable energy sources, while others have implemented energy-efficient lighting systems (38%), reduced overall energy consumption (31%), and adopted electric vehicles or HVO (8%).

Calor’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond this research. It is driving tangible actions towards a more environmentally conscious manufacturing landscape by offering energy products to businesses in all sectors, from farming to hospitality and manufacturing.

Among its products are LPG and BioLPG, which are lower carbon and cleaner burning than oil. Already thousands of businesses throughout Ireland rely on its gas energy to power their operations.

Switching from oil to LPG can lower CO2 emissions by 20%, with emission reductions of up to 80% when opting for Calor’s renewable gas, BioLPG.

Commenting on the research findings, Oliver Kenny, Chief Commercial Officer at Calor, said, “Our research underscores both the challenges and the opportunities in transitioning towards sustainable energy practices among the manufacturing community here. While there is some encouraging action being taken by the majority of those surveyed, there is still an undercurrent of pressure including lack of governmental support and cost pressures.

“We hope that by unveiling the willingness of our businesses to become greener but also exposing those pressures they face; we can help prompt action at influential levels and support the NI business community move towards a greener future.

“At Calor, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to embrace a greener future.”

To download the report or for more information on Calor Ireland please visit: calorgas.ie