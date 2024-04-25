RiverRidge Returns as Waste Management Partner for Balmoral Show

Waste and resource management company RiverRidge, has announced it is returning as the waste management partner of this year’s Balmoral Show for the eighth consecutive year, in addition to returning as a sponsor, as the largest show in the region’s agri-food events calendar continues to place sustainability at the forefront of its operations.

Renowned for its sustainable work practices and being at the forefront of change and innovation in Northern Ireland’s waste landscape over the last 13 years, RiverRidge has been integral to the sustainability changes that have been implemented by the show’s organisers in recent years, working in partnership to provide a wide range of waste collection and management equipment to reduce the volume of waste generated throughout the show.

As waste management partner, RiverRidge will provide a range of bins, skips, roll-on-roll-offs and compactors, in addition to waste consultancy services to show organisers, in order to maximise recycling and sustainability initiatives. This follows the success of a number of initiatives that were implemented during the 2023 event, which seen an impressive 30% reduction in waste volumes.

Brett Ross, CEO of RiverRidge said, “We are delighted to once again partner with the Balmoral Show for 2024, and to provide efficient solutions for the waste management that an event of this size brings with it.

“RiverRidge has worked closely with the RUAS to ensure we continue to move to a more sustainable event management approach. This complements RiverRidge’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and the actions we are taking to become a more sustainable and carbon efficient company. We wish the Balmoral Show a very successful four days.”

With the countdown to this year’s show well under way, Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director commented, “As we prepare for this year’s show, we are very pleased to once again have the support of RiverRidge. The Balmoral Show continues to grow, and this year we have over 550 trade stands and expect well over 100,000 visitors to attend. Our focus on sustainability is always progressing and we hope to build on the success of last year’s show. We encourage all visitors to utilise the sustainability initiatives that we have implemented, to once again help reduce waste volumes and maximise recycling opportunities.”

This year’s show will see the return of water drinking stations located throughout the showgrounds, where visitors can refill their reusable water bottles free of charge, and the placement of segregated waste bins to highlight where the general, food and mixed recycling waste goes, all encouraging visitors and traders to be more mindful of waste. It will also see the launch of the new Sustainability Village – a dedicated space hosting an array of businesses and charities that are committed to promoting sustainability within the agri-sector.

The largest agri-food event in Northern Ireland, this year’s Balmoral Show runs from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May, with over 100,000 visitors expected to descend on Balmoral Park at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

RiverRidge provides comprehensive waste management services for a host of popular events throughout Northern Ireland.