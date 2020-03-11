Businesses to benefit from increased R&D Government funding

Northern Ireland-based Research and Development (R&D) tax specialists, Amplifi Solutions, has today commented on changes to R&D tax credit relief in the Chancellor’s 2020 budget.

Jeff Drennan, Managing Partner at Amplifi Solutions commented: “Today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the Government’s investment in R&D will increase to £22 billion per year by 2024-25 – up from the Conservative party’s manifesto pledge to increase investment to £18 billion. This represents the largest increase in R&D spend ever announced from a new budget.

“Expenditure credit (RDEC) for large companies will also increase from 12% to 13% – effective from 01 April 2020. This is much welcomed news for large companies who are embarking on increased R&D expenditure in the coming months and will no doubt encourage additional financial investment.

“The Chancellor also pledged to examine how the R&D benefit is distributed across the United Kingdom to help ‘level up’ every region.

“The Government will also consult on widening the definition of R&D to include cloud computing and data fall. This commitment is most welcome, as it ensures that the legislation becomes more relevant to current technologies and that companies are able to make full use of the relief for even more types of innovation.

“There was great news for distilleries too as the Chancellor also announced £10 million of new R&D funding to help distilleries ‘go green’. Looking towards defence, the government will also invest an additional £100 million in Defence R&D to develop capabilities in response to threats facing the UK.”

