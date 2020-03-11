Lough Erne Resort goes green this St Patrick’s Day

To celebrate this year’s St Patrick’s Day, Lough Erne Resort in County Fermanagh will be lit up green to mark the popular holiday. The five-star resort will also play host to live, traditional entertainment and will have a selection of authentic Irish dishes on the menu for visitors to enjoy.

Whilst the exterior enjoys a temporary new look, inside the resort visitors will find an array of Irish cuisine and entertainment. The Blaney Bar has created a shamrock sour cocktail especially for the occasion and will serve corn beef and cabbage with traditional Irish champ and onion gravy. Guests can also enjoy live traditional Irish music from 2pm until 5pm, followed by more music from 9pm until 11pm.

Elsewhere on the resort, the Loughside Bar & Grill will serve a real taste of the black stuff with steak and Guinness stout pie accompanied by a pint of Guinness.

Joanne Walsh, Deputy General Manager at Lough Erne Resort, said: “St Patrick’s Day is always a popular holiday for locals and visitor alike and we look forward to greeting guests as they enjoy the annual celebrations with our hearty Irish food and traditional music to mark the day.”

For anyone wishing to make the most of the holiday, Lough Erne Resort is offering a Saint Patrick’s Getaway package from just £103 per person sharing. The package includes an overnight stay at Lough Erne Resort on 16th March or 17th March with breakfast, a 5-course evening meal in the award-winning Catalina Restaurant, as well as Irish in-room amenities, and access to the infinity pool and thermal suite at The Thai Spa.