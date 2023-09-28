Young engineers inspired by tech leaders at Innovation Factory 

Tech industry experts used their skills to excite and inspire the young engineers of tomorrow at a special interactive event at Innovation Factory.

Getech’s first LEGO Education event in Northern Ireland saw the company team with Engineers Ireland and Andor Technology to engage local P5 children from St. Joseph’s Primary School Slate Street and Black Mountain Primary School.

The interactive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event, hosted by Innovation Factory on Springfield Road in Belfast, was an exciting hands-on experience inspiring the future generation to embrace their creativity and ingenuity.

Innovation Factory

Shane Smith, Innovation Factory Engagement Manager, said: “As the world rapidly evolves, it is vital for young minds to embrace STEAM subjects as they form the foundation of innovation and progress. At Innovation Factory, we believe collaboration with industry experts will help foster a love for STEAM education and ignite a long-term interest in young people.”

With Getech, LEGO Education and Andor, the children had the opportunity to blend traditional LEGO play with cutting-edge technology and hands-on experiments.

Clare Morris, Engineers Ireland Northern Region committee member, said that young people are key to shaping the future.

She said: “This event is a snapshot of the commitment of institutions and industry to invest in and encourage the development of young minds in our communities. By inspiring and empowering students of all ages through fun and immersive STEAM experiences, we aim to propel them towards successful careers that will positively impact our society.

“We are proud to partner with leading organisations for this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our partners for their support in making this event a reality.”

Ben Abbott, Getech’s LEGO Education lead, said: “Getech proudly marks a significant milestone with the launch of their first LEGO Education session in Northern Ireland. LEGO Education, celebrated for its ability to ignite enthusiasm and foster engagement in STEAM, is the perfect way to deliver hands-on learning within education.”

Claire Greenwood, Andor’s Director of Engineering said: “By providing access to hands-on STEAM experiences at an early age, we can foster critical thinking, creativity and a passion for exploration. Initiatives like this are a core part of our community outreach programme, and hopefully this event can inspire and empower the next generation.”

Teachers from both participating schools felt it was an excellent teaching opportunity and would like to see more activities like this in future.

Colette Barr, St Joseph’s Primary School, said: “There was great interaction and group work and it showed the importance of working as a team, developing their communication and problem-solving skills.”

Gosha Panczyk, Black Mountain Primary School, said: “There was a big focus on engineering for potential career development and also understanding that every aspect of their lives is connected to science and engineering.”