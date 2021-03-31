Willoughby Bespoke Protection grows again

Belfast based insurance firm, Willoughby Bespoke Protection, has grown its team by 50% over the past 12 months despite the pressures created by the pandemic. The Lisburn Road firm, spearheaded by local woman Kerryann Willoughby, has ambitious plans to further its growth in 2021 through launching a new Trainee Mentorship Programme, thereby creating additional jobs in the process and expanding its office space to accommodate the increased workforce and client base.

Founded in March 2019, Willoughby Bespoke Protection began life as an at-home insurance consultancy and quickly experienced rapid growth during the past two years since its creation.

The firm work alongside a wide range of high-profile global providers, ensuring its clients always obtain the best bespoke protection portfolio. Whilst certain sectors suffered enormous pressures and cutbacks in 2020, Willoughby Bespoke Protection witnessed a surge in interest for its no-fee advisory service. The firm isn’t tied to any insurance providers, so are in the position to provide completely impartial advice, ensuring clients get the most appropriate policy based solely on their needs.

Speaking on the success of the company, Kerryann said, ‘When I started Willoughby Bespoke Protection from home in 2019, I did not think it would grow into what it is today. With a growing team and client base, we have already had to expand our premises on the Lisburn Road to provide more client consultation areas and team working spaces. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, we initially thought this would dramatically affect our business, however this was thankfully not the case.

“With Covid-19 this forced people to really think about their existing life insurance policies, income protection, trusts and more. Whilst the past 12 months have been such a difficult time for so many, we were extremely grateful to be able to provide our clients with expertise and guidance in order to create portfolio which protects both themselves as an individual and their families.

Kerryann adds, ‘We were handling a surge in enquiries with regards life insurance, trusts, wills and private medical insurance. We were amazed by how many individuals were not aware of the pitfalls of their existing policies and even those who had yet to obtain adequate insurance. We are a young and dynamic company, and we thrive on providing the best service and products for our clients, providing them with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions.”

Willoughby Bespoke Protection is currently recruiting for new roles via its Trainee Mentorship Programme. No previous experience in the insurance industry is required as the programme provides full training in the field. More details can be found on its website