What Size Storage Unit Do You Need for your House?

Whether you are moving, de-cluttering, or downsizing, finding appropriate storage units in Auckland is imperative. The first decision you must make in this process is figuring out what size of storage unit you will need to rent.

You will want to ensure that you are not paying for more than you need. However, you also want to have enough room to store all your belongings.

In this guide, we’ll help you make a decision about how much storage you need for your belongings

What Do You Need to Store?

To determine how much storage you need, you must first make a list of everything that you must put into storage.

Be sure to make a note of any oddly-shaped items you need to store, such as lawnmowers or bicycles. You also need to make a note of any hazardous materials you may need to store.

Then, you need to be sure that you do so safely and legally according to these standards set forth by the New Zealand government.

Short-term or Long-term Storage?

Another critical factor that you must consider is how long you will need to store your belongings:

If you need the storage units for a short-term arrangement , then you might be able to go for a smaller space because you likely won’t need to go into the unit to get things out.

, then you might be able to go for a smaller space because you likely won’t need to go into the unit to get things out. However, if you are looking at a long-term storage situation, then you may want to opt for a larger unit so that you can walk around in it and take things out that you may need during the storage term.

Guidelines for House Sizes

While the amount of space you need can vary based on the amount of stuff you keep in your residence, there are rules of thumb you can follow to determine how much storage space you may need based on how big your home is:

Studio apartment

Everything stored in studio apartments can usually fit into small storage units that are 2.4m x 1.5m, which gives you 3.6 square meters of space. However, if this is a long-term rental, then you may want to think about using a 3m x 2.4m unit that will give you a bit more space to move around in and get things from the unit if necessary.

One-bedroom apartment

Medium units that are 3m x 2.4m generally have more than enough room for the contents of a one-bedroom apartment, given that they are typically not too much larger than studio apartments.

Two-bedroom house

If your two-bedroom house is not filled to the brim with stuff, then its contents may also fit into a 3m x 2.4m unit. However, if you have quite a few belongings or need extra space for moving around, then you may want to opt for a unit that is a bit larger at 6m x 2.4m.

Three-bedroom house

Large 6m x 2.4m units are generally plentiful for the contents of a three-bedroom house. This size can easily accommodate quite a few pieces of large furniture in addition to a small motor vehicle.

Four-bedroom house

Once you get up to storage requirements for a four-bedroom house, you will generally require an extra-large unit that is 9m x 2.4m. If you are looking to move to New Zealand and need to store all your belongings entire life until you can find a permanent place, then this size will be great for you.

Which Storage Containers Should You Choose?

Auckland storage companies like Safestore Containers have storage units to suit any size house. If you are unsure what size of storage unit you need, contact a storage unit company of choice directly to hear their advice and find the offering that best fits your situation.