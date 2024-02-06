WF Risk Group Appoints Two New Directors at Dublin Brokers

Belfast headquartered WF Risk Group, owner of Willis Insurance & Risk Management in Belfast, has appointed two Directors to head up Kennett Insurance Brokers Ireland DAC, situated at the prestigious Dublin address, Merrion Square South.

Already owners of one of the UK’s largest independent and family-owned brokers, the Belfast-based firm has made two strategic appointments in Ireland, Bruce Low, who will take lead as Managing Director, and Wayne Kwan, who will take up the post as Sales Director.

WF Risk Group

The Group has been doing business in the Republic of Ireland for over 45 years, and following Brexit they established a regulated entity in Dublin to enable the Group to look after those businesses across Northern and Southern Ireland.

Richard Willis, Managing Director, WF Risk Group said, “The Group has worked for decades in the UK and Ireland markets, and we are delighted to be expanding our presence within the Island of Ireland.

“These recent appointments give us an expanded and unique platform to trade with firms cross-border and the wider European markets.

“Bruce and Wayne are great additions to the team, with 40 years combined experience in commercial insurance, providing bespoke solutions across numerous industries. We look forward to continued growth within the Group.”

The WF Risk Group has experienced significant expansion over the last four years, both organically and through the acquisition of like-minded companies.

With the recent appointments in Ireland, the Group has developed a robust and respected leadership team, with firms that provide services across Insurance, Risk Management, Wealth Management, HR Consultancy and Employee Benefits.

The Group has over 140 members of staff, across various offices in the UK and Ireland including Belfast, London, Hull, Leeds, and Dublin.

With the Group’s growth trajectory expected to continue, the WF Risk Group is continuing to look for new acquisitions and is committed to adhering to its family-run business culture with those values remaining key to its business strategy as it prepares for future growth.

To find out more about the work of WF Risk Group visit www.wfrgroup.co.uk.

Kennett Ireland is a trading name of Kennett Insurance Brokers Ireland DAC which is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Willis Insurance & Risk Management is trading name of Willis & Company (Insurance Brokers) Limited who is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) – 309124