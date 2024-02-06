Ormeau Business Park launch new training service

Ormeau Business Park based on the Gasworks in South Belfast is launching a new training service to meet the skills needs of local organisations.

Ormeau Business Park

The commercial training programme will kick off with an interactive workshop on visual marketing to help businesses, social enterprises, charities and public sector organisations better navigate the content marketing needs of their various digital platforms.

Patricia McNeill, Manager of Ormeau Business Park, which has been supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, and event organisers across Northern Ireland with industrial and office units, meeting and conferencing spaces and start up, launch and growth programmes for over twenty years, said:

“Ormeau Business Park offers more than a prime location for businesses and for organisations to host their conferences, board meetings, recruitment and training events from. Having helped hundreds of entrepreneurs to set up and grow we have seen a clear need for quality training in a diverse range of subjects. Marketing features as one of the most sought-after skills and in response to this demand we have decided to team up with a range of qualified and experienced expert Trainers to provide comprehensive and interactive in person workshops from our training facility in South Belfast.”

The initial training offering includes a masterclass in using AI for graphic design to help organisations unleash canva to meet their visual marketing needs. The South Belfast business support organisation is teaming up with Chartered Marketer and Licensed Digital Business Skills Trainer Christine Watson to provide this upskill opportunity. The six-hour interactive course, suitable for Canva Pro users, is scheduled to take place at Ormeau Business Park, at the Gasworks site on 9th February.

Future plans include training courses on the marketing magic of Google for business, Giphy and GIFs for business and Threads by Meta for business.

To keep abreast of the range of training courses by Ormeau Business Park visit ormeaubusinesspark.com