WeParkedUp Campaign Drives Fundraising Success

Charles Hurst Group staff, family and friends raised over £1,700 for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust by staying at home for the Easter Holidays as their #WeParkedUp initiative.

The #WeParkedUp initiative is designed to support frontline workers by encouraging participants to share photos of their car at home with the #WeParkedUp, accompanied by a donation to the Trust via Just Giving.

With families, friends and customers sharing images of them staying safe at home during the bank holiday, the move is the latest in a bigger series of initiatives being undertaken by Charles Hurst Group to support local and wider communities in these difficult times.

The #WeParkedUp campaign is ongoing, encouraging people to stay at home and raise funds for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. Pictured are a selection of images from the #WeParkedUp campaign.