How not get disheartened by dating apps

Everyone has the right to be happy with a loved one, and we must decide ourselves how to seek this happiness. Some people carry their love from school days. Others get infatuated by the intense passion of a holiday romance. And there are also those who share common career goals and dream about future achievements. Then again, modern technologies have expanded the choice of ways for us to meet and find the perfect partner.

The Internet has given us instant access to any type of information, and developers have used its potential to create various resources for people to communicate around the world. This is how forums, social media networks, and dating sites were born. Each of them has its own features, but dating sites and video chats quickly built up unique functionalities that made finding a partner as simple, clear and comfortable as possible. And what’s more, most of them have developed mobile apps.

Below we will examine the features of these applications and tell you what you need to know and what to keep in mind if you decide to use your smartphone’s capabilities to find love and build relationships.

Application optimization for different phone models

If you own one of the popular and widespread smartphones, then most likely you will not encounter any problems in the application. However, if your model is relatively rare, the installed application may not always behave predictably.

However, even if you notice any technical problems, just contact the official support service and describe the problem in detail so that developers can quickly make the necessary changes. The process of development, additions, and corrections is the norm for any popular service. Support updates are constantly released for correcting previous errors and expanding the functionality of such applications.

Ads in apps

If you chose a free dating app, then be prepared to receive ads. We all perfectly understand that the design and development of any service require impressive financial investments. And if a significant part of the audience primarily uses free functionality, then developers must decide for themselves ways of earning.

In 99% of cases, the choice falls in favor of marketing tools. It can be periodic pop-ups, contextual and banner ads, embedded directly into the application content. As a result, users are given a simple choice: they can use the free functionality and come to terms with the advertisements (and in most cases, they can really be ignored), or buy a paid subscription and get rid of them.

User requirements for dating apps

The number of regular visitors to dating sites is estimated in the hundreds of thousands and millions, so it is not an easy task to constantly track each of them manually. For this purpose, several automated methods for the pre-moderation of new participants were introduced into the applications.

This may include the need to provide a mobile phone number, address (albeit incomplete), self-verification photos. Moreover, the photos should meet a number of additional requirements:

· you and the environment around should fill up a certain percentage of the photo;

· posture and position of your hands;

· the background behind you.

It is worth putting up with the possible inconveniences, since such measures are the first barrier to fraudulent mass registrations and bots, and make the app use more comfortable.

Paid features

As mentioned earlier, dating apps with free basic features often introduce fees for additional or advanced functionalities.

For example, at the very beginning, a girl needs to mark the potential partners whom she liked amongst those proposed by the service. At the same time, a young man marks the girls he liked. If they both like each other, they can contact each other for free in the app and get better acquainted. But if one of them wants to write to the other, without waiting for a reciprocal like, then he needs to pay for a premium account.

The list of paid features often includes:

· increased number of “likes” to favorited strangers;

* changing the geolocation of the partner search (that is, search anywhere in the world, not just nearby);

· “Invisible” mode, which hides your visiting time to the service.

It is up to you to decide whether to use paid features or not.

Moderators are not all-powerful

Despite the fact that all major dating sites and apps are constantly improving tools for monitoring compliance with their rules, none of them boast of getting an ideal result. Yes, new users are checked by their photos, they submit maximum information about themselves, but adequate boundaries should be maintained here. Otherwise, newcomers will simply turn around and leave, instead of completing the registration process and becoming a full member.

As a result, it is important to be prepared for the fact that the information provided in the user profile is not always entirely true. And the objectives for dating and even the photos of your partner may be far from reality. The resource administrator simply can not physically control every such detail.

As a kind of a solution, almost every service has a request form, through which you can inform the moderators about any violation by another user. The offender will be blocked until the circumstances are clarified. And if the violation is confirmed, the ban will become permanent. In most cases, this system works quite effectively.

All systems are vulnerable

Every active Internet user understands that any information you provide to any site or application runs the risk of becoming public. Yes, in 99% of cases, hackers are not interested in the personal data of an ordinary user. It’s altogether a different matter when your account is specially targeted by a hacker who knows that you have something to hide.

In any case, keep in mind the idea that you should not talk about every misconduct or skeletons hiding in the cupboard with online strangers. As they say, what gets on the Internet stays on the Internet forever.

At the same time, there is an opposite risk. One major failure in the resource database is enough to make you lose contact with all your new acquaintances. But here the solution is quite simple. Then (and only then!), when it becomes appropriate and acceptable, exchange your alternative contacts for communicating with your partner. In this case, you will not lose touch, even if the owners of the dating app decide to close it completely.

Should I use dating apps?

Yes, it’s definitely worth it. If you are interested in communicating with interesting people from all over the world; if you like to learn about how the people around you live; if you are looking for bright impressions and are open to new relationship experiences. Then, you definitely need to at least try. And thereafter – who knows what new discoveries are waiting for you ahead.