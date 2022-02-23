Welcome to Belfast – One of the Most Cultural Cities in the UK

Belfast, the capital and also the largest city of Northern Ireland is one of the most significant cities in the United Kingdom.

Belfast stands on the bank of the River Langan and its tributary Farset making Belfast the 12th-largest city in the UK and 2nd-largest on the island of Ireland. Many people come to this city for its rich history, culture and amazing landmarks.

According to Holidu, Belfast is one of the most cultural cities in the UK. If you’re planning on visiting this beautiful city in the future, here are a few things you should know about Belfast.

Linenopolis

Back in the 19th century, Belfast was a major port that played a key role in the industrial revolution in Ireland. Belfast was the hub of Irish linen production earning the city the title of “Linenopolis”.

By the time Belfast was granted city status back in 1888, it was also the major centre for Irish tobacco-processing and roper making-industry. Belfast was also one the major centres for the shipbuilding industry. Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard was the largest shipyard in the world where RMS Titanic was built.

Today, Belfast is a major economic and cultural centre that keeps on thriving. People for around the globe come to see some of Belfast’s most prominent landmarks, such as Belfast castle, The Queen’s University, Belfast City Hall and Titanic Belfast exhibit.

The culture of Belfast

For over two hundred years, Belfast was the cultural and academic centre of Ireland. It was nicknamed “The Athens of Ireland” due to its plentiful culture and history.

Although the city has suffered a lot during the partitioning of Ireland, the city still stands strong and is one of the major tourist attractions in Northern Ireland. Belfast is home to unique music, festivals, visual and performing arts, as well as literature that attracts visitors from all over the world.

Unfortunately, back in 2003, Belfast had an unsuccessful bid for the 2008 European Capital of Culture not because the city lacks in any way but because it might’ve been undermined by its volatile politics and history. Despite all that, Belfast continues to pioneer in social, economic and cultural transformation that drives the city forward.

Closing Words

Belfast is one of the major cities in both Ireland and the entire United Kingdom. The city’s rich history and culture make Belfast one of the most cultural cities in the UK and a must-see for every traveller who comes this way.