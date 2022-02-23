Hughes Insurance announces Air Ambulance NI as Charity Partner

Hughes Insurance has announced that Air Ambulance NI will be its official charity partner of the year for 2022. The announcement sees a renewal of the relationship begun in 2021, as the organisation pledges to support the charity for another year.

The broker’s staff organised and took part in a variety of fundraising activities throughout 2021 to raise a total of £3,400 which was donated to the charity this month. Activities included walking challenges and a scavenger hunt.

Air Ambulance NI works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and operates 365 days of the year to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service across the region. On average, the charity responds to two individuals experiencing a serious or life-threatening situation every day. Each of the charity’s operational helicopters carries a crew comprising of a pilot, doctor and a paramedic, all of whom respond to traumatic medical incidents, delivering pre-hospital critical care.

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance, commented “We are delighted to announce Air Ambulance NI as our 2022 charity partner and to continue the good work begun supporting the charity in 2021. At Hughes Insurance, we’re committed to making a positive contribution to communities across Northern Ireland and Air Ambulance NI provides a critical service to people right across the province. We are tremendously proud of our staff for their commitment to this wonderful organisation and look forward to seeing their good will continue in 2022.”

Air Ambulance NI’s EC135 helicopter can reach anywhere in the country in approximately 25 to 30 minutes and this rapid response is vital in an emergency situation. Helping a patient to reach hospital within the sixty minute ‘golden hour’ can dramatically increase chances of survival.

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager at Air Ambulance NI, added, “We would like to thank Hughes Insurance for their generous donation in 2021 and are excited to continue the partnership into 2022.

Each day, it costs approximately £5,500 to keep our air ambulance service operational, equating to about £2 million a year so every penny counts. We would be unable to do this without support from the public and local businesses.”

For more information on Hughes Insurance and its services available across Northern Ireland, visit hughesinsurance.co.uk.