Welcome Organisation gets new van thanks to from Belfast Live readers

Throughout 2019, readers, staff and business partners of Belfast Live set out to raise £25,000 for local homelessness charity Welcome Organisation through its Opening Eyes on Homelessness campaign.

The goal was to raise enough money to purchase a van that would be transformed into a full medical unit operating the streets of Belfast, providing essential care directly to the homeless.

Now, after a challenging year for all involved, Belfast Live completed the purchase of the van, and the medical kit out will begin in the new year.

The van will be fully kitted out with a waiting room, consultation room, sink, examination couch/bed and essential medical equipment that will help provide on the ground medical support to people who are homeless in our city.

Pictured receiving the van are Joanne Friel from Belfast Live, Neil McKibbin, Managing Director of Mercedes Truck and Van NI, Kieran Hughes from the Welcome Organisation and Chris Boyd from Mercedes Truck and Van.

Kieran Hughes from the Welcome Organisation thanked Belfast Live readers for making the donations

He said: “The purchase of the van is fantastic news that comes at the end of a very challenging year for everyone. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Belfast Live and all their readers helping bring this potentially life-saving service to the streets.

“We would also like to express our thanks to the Maureen Boal Charitable Trust who have donated a further £25,000 to the project and to Plumbmaster, Ormeau Credit Union and Express Surveyors who contributed so generously to the appeal.

“We would also like to thank Mercedes Benz NI Truck and Van who provided a significant discount on the purchase of the vehicle.”

Joanne Friel from Belfast Live added: “We are delighted to see this fundraising project coming to fruition now, and look forward to seeing the medical van in action, bringing much-needed care to the streets of Belfast.

“Our readers, advertisers and staff were so generous in their support of this fundraising campaign and we can’t thank everyone enough for helping us make a real difference to the homeless of our city.”