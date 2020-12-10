Renoir’s La Loge arrives in Ulster Museum

National Museums NI has announced that Ulster Museum will display a series of Impressionist works, including a masterpiece by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, from 11 December 2020 to 11 April 2021.

The exhibition, Renoir and the New Era: Impressionist works from The Courtauld will feature the artist’s renowned painting La Loge (1874) as its centrepiece, on loan from The Courtauld, London.

The exhibition follows National Museums NI announcement that all four of its museums across Northern Ireland will reopen as planned on 11 December 2020, following their closures in line with public health guidelines.

Renoir and the New Era looks specifically at the 1874 ‘First Impressionist Exhibition’ that featured La Loge and how the painting itself, and the Impressionist movement, represented the emergence of democracy within culture and a new era of thought around art, politics and representation.

Accompanying works on paper by Berthe Morisot, Édouard Manet and Camille Pissarro, also on loan from The Courtauld, raise the subjects of the portrayal of women in Impressionism, new approaches to drawing the figure, and depicting daily life.

Anna Liesching, Curator of Art at National Museums NI, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to experience works from a hugely important movement in art. The exhibition explores Impressionism in the late 1800s, redefining their position as agitators and anarchists against the ‘established’ art system of the time. The works, encapsulating the dynamism of a uniquely significant period in art, are curated to start conversations and encourage exploration around the impact of Impressionism on modern art and our current visual culture.

“We are delighted that Ulster Museum is open again. We encourage everyone to come and experience this unique exhibition in a safe and secure environment while the works are here in Belfast – it promises to be an experience not to be missed.”

Katherine Dunleavy, National Programme Coordinator at The Courtauld, said: “We’re delighted that Renoir’s La Loge – a masterpiece from The Courtauld’s collection – will be displayed at Ulster Museum for the first time, and that visitors will have the chance to experience it alongside a remarkable collection of prints and drawings by other leading Impressionists. It is fantastic to continue our partnership with Ulster Museum through the Courtauld National Partnership Programme and to celebrate our shared heritage with Northern Ireland through the Courtauld textiles company with this exhibition.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of online events and activities including a virtual talk on the exhibition and Renoir’s La Loge featuring Anna Liesching, Barnaby Wright, Deputy Head of The Courtauld Gallery and Karen Serres, Curator of Paintings at The Courtauld in January. A new podcast series entitled The Fine Print is also available to listen on a range of podcast services now.

Tickets for Renoir and the New Era: Impressionist works from The Courtauld at Ulster Museum are free for everyone and can be booked online in advance.

Tickets for Ulster Folk Museum, Ulster Transport Museum and Ulster American Folk Park for the Christmas period can also be booked online. Visit www.nmni.com to book and for all other details.