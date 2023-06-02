VIBE by Jet2holidays couples up with Love Island again

Following the incredible success of last year’s partnership, VIBE by Jet2holidays has announced that it will be coupling up with Love Island for another year, ahead of the show returning on 5th June on ITV2 and ITVX.

The announcement makes VIBE by Jet2holidays the official travel partner of Love Island for the second summer running. Jet2holidays partnered with Love Island for three years before that.

As TV’s biggest show of the year for 16–34-year-olds, the partnership is a fantastic way for the package holiday specialist to continue raising brand awareness of VIBE by Jet2holidays – an extensive collection of over 180 hotels across Europe and the Mediterranean designed for the growing millennial market.

To reach this key audience, VIBE by Jet2holidays will launch a huge Summer of VIBE campaign which includes exclusive competitions, TV and digital advertising, product placement, and social media activity hosting exclusive content.

To celebrate VIBE by Jet2holidays being announced as official travel partner of Love Island, the package holiday specialist has launched a competition giving two people the chance to win a holiday to Majorca staying at the 4-star Hotel Samos, as well as some fabulous Love Island merchandise. To enter visit – https://www.jet2holidays.com/vibe/loveisland

A number of other competitions will also run throughout the series on TV, Video on Demand and Love Island’s social media and mobile app. This includes six chances for viewers to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize – a pair of money-can’t-buy tickets to the Love Island LIVE final in Majorca for two people, alongside a holiday with VIBE by Jet2holidays.

VIBE by Jet2holidays

Customers booking a holiday with VIBE by Jet2holidays receive all the same award-winning package benefits of Jet2holidays, including VIP customer service with award-winning Jet2.com flights, industry-leading 22kg baggage allowance, transfers to and from the airport, and a selection of 2-5-star hotels all included. These ATOL-protected package holidays are available for a low £60 per person deposit with Pay Monthly plans available too.

Love Island – the nation’s favourite dating show – will return for its tenth series on Monday 5th June and will air on ITV2 and ITVX over eight weeks. Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, a new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they embark on a quest for love and romance.

As part of the partnership, the Islanders, including the winners and finalists, will also return to the UK with the award-winning airline Jet2.com.

Gavin Forth, Marketing and Digital Director of Jet2holidays, said: “Our brand partnership with Love Island last year was a huge success, so we are delighted to be announcing VIBE by Jet2holidays as the official travel partner of the show once again. As one of the most popular and talked about shows of the summer, the partnership is a fantastic way for us to showcase all the benefits of booking a VIBE by Jet2holidays getaway and the range of award-winning holidays we have on offer for young people. Through a range of activities and exclusive competitions, we will be able to engage with a key audience and ensure customers enjoy a summer of VIBE with us. By flying the Islanders home, we will also be able to show off our VIP customer service and the many qualities that make Jet2.com an award-winning airline.”

Jason Spencer, Business Development Director, ITV, said: “As Love Island Iands again in Majorca, we are so pleased to see VIBE by Jet2holidays return as the show’s official travel partner. Our evolving partnership continues to flourish, and we are excited to see their plans for 2023 take off this Summer.”

Emma Slater, Regional Managing Director of Wavemaker, said: “We are thrilled to be again partnering with VIBE by Jet2holidays and ITV to deliver the hottest association this summer. Love Island remains the most talked about TV show and our campaign will cut through with a passionate, socially engaged audience in an environment renowned for award-winning brand partnerships.”

To find out more visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/vibe