Bullhouse East celebrates first year with a Bullapalooza Street Party

Bullhouse East – recently voted the UK’s best independent craft beer bar – turns one in June, and to celebrate they are hosting a weekend-long street party in east Belfast celebrating local food and craft traders as well as musicians.

The event, taking place on Manderson Street at the rear of Bullhouse East, which backs onto the popular CS Lewis Square, will be a family friendly affair taking place over three days from Friday 9th until Sunday 11th of June 2023.

Bullhouse East

Bullhouse East, Belfast’s first permanent taproom, is owned and operated by Bullhouse Brew Co and will be showcasing a wide variety of local beers during the course of the weekend.

Eastside Partnership and Urban Events NI are working in conjunction with Bullhouse East to promote, plan and celebrate the event.

William Mayne, founder of Bullhouse Brew Co, said: “We’ve been delighted with the response we’ve received since opening last June. In line with being a local community gathering spot, we wanted to give something back through the creation of an entirely free of charge event for the whole community. We’ve got a variety of local food traders, craft vendors and will be pouring some special beers over the course of the weekend, including one brewed specially for our birthday! We also have live music on Friday and Saturday with our regular DJs finishing the night off inside. As with our taproom, the event will be dog and family friendly.”

Michele Bryans, Chief Executive of Eastside Partnership, said: “As an urban regeneration charity, we’ve been delighted with how Bullhouse East has become a community gathering spot in the heart of east Belfast. Bullapalooza will build on the community spirit and sense of goodwill that Bullhouse East has generated in the community.”

Thomas Ferris, Managing Director of Urban Events NI, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Bullhouse East for Bullapalooza. We run regular events at CS Lewis Square and are proud to be at the forefront of creating community events which include local traders and musicians and help to attract tourists and visitors to the area.”