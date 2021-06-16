Vet Service Continues to Grow in Difficult Times

Coleraine-based vet recruitment agency The Vet Service have added a new member to their team.

Despite the unsettled economic period, the digital platform for the vet industry continues to grow in popularity and have been able to add a new Office Manager to help manage their workflow.

The Vet Service is an online jobs platform for the veterinary industry, based in Coleraine and founded by practicing veterinarian Ed Taylor. The idea for the business came about after Ed found it difficult to find suitable vet locum work after he graduated, leading him to create the specialist digital jobs platform.

The company’s focus is connecting vet professionals with practices in UK, Ireland and further overseas – with industry contacts as far away as New Zealand and Australia. Supporting veterinarians finding work overseas, and providing them with ongoing support, has been a popular part of their service, which has been reduced with less professionals looking for work overseas.

Although business has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, the company is still looking to consolidate their existing business profile by adding a new member to the team. Their new employee is Office Manager Julieanne Walker, an experienced business professional with experience in human resources and team management.

The company has much more planned expansion ahead, having recently launched a new online where vets can receive vital CPD courses from accredited speakers. This innovative online service means that veterinary professionals can receive accredited professional development from anywhere in the world, with expert speakers covering a range of important topics in the industry.